Verb Ballets presents a free performance of Mowgli's Jungle Adventures on Friday, January 26, 2020 at 2pm. The full-length ballet is based on Rudyard Kipling's classic tale of an Indian boy abandoned by his parents and raised by a pack of wolves. Choreographed by Associate Artistic Director, Richard Dickinson, MFA the show transports audiences through a mystical jungle in this iconic coming-of-age story. This exciting new work utilizes ballet to tell the story of Mowgli and his wild adventures. Enjoyed by all ages, the performance features fanciful costumes that complement the brilliant dancers! Shah Capital Management is proud to be the Producer and Exclusive Sponsor for Mowgli's Jungle Adventures. This FREE performance is made possible by Peg's Foundation and the Akron Community Foundation.



The Verb Ballets performance will start at 2:00pm. The performance is FREE. Doors will open at 1:30pm and seating is general admission. Reservations for free tickets are requested at https://verbballets.org/akron-jungle20. The Akron-Summit County Public Library Auditorium is located in downtown Akron at 60 South High Street Akron, OH 44326.

Verb Ballets presents Mowgli's Jungle Adventures

January 26, 2020 2:00PM

Akron-Summit County Public Library Auditorium

60 South High Street

Akron, OH 44326

Free and open to the public





