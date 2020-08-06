Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Arts in August reconceived their annual festival into a drive-in performance.

Aug. 6, 2020  

Verb Ballets Drive-In Performance for Arts in August is Sold Out

Arts in August reconceived their annual festival into a drive-in performance with Verb Ballets at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Tremont on August 8, 2020 at 7:00pm. This drive-in is SOLD OUT and free ticket for cars are no longer available.

This performance will feature audience favorite, Bolero, with the energy, propulsion, and intensity of Ravel's famous crescendo to a visual masterpiece. The company remounts Tommie-Waheed Evans' Surge.Capacity.Force., a moving work with a fierce physical language that communicates relevant statements about social justice. Plus, a new work by company dancer Kate Webb that was created as a response to the isolation of COVID-19, showcases the power of art to get us through this time.

A free ticket is required per car through Eventbrite. Vehicles will be directed to parking to allow for social distancing. If guests sit outside the vehicle, they are required to wear a mask and maintain at least 6' social distance with other audiences members. If guests are sick with COVID-19, have symptoms or have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19, it is important to stay home for the safety of all.


