VIDEO: Sneak Peek at the Cleveland Orchestra's REMEMBRANCE & REFLECTION Concert

The Cleveland Orchestra streamed Remembrance & Reflection on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 7:00PM.

Nov. 10, 2021  

Check out a clip from the performance below!

The concert included MOZART's Adagio and Fugue in C minor, as well as WEINBERG's Symphony No. 2 (for string orchestra).

Mieczysław Weinberg is among the lost composers of the 20th century. Raised in Poland, he was the only member of his family to survive World War II. He fled the Nazi invasion in 1939 and eventually landed in Moscow in 1943. Befriended by Shostakovich, his musical style evolved in complexity and range - balancing his mentor's sarcasm and finesse with Mahlerian ambition and grandeur. His Symphony No. 2 dates from just after the war's end, offering a musical work of nostalgic warmth, grace, and reflection. Mozart wrote his Adagio and Fugue in 1783, built on a theme he earlier penned for two pianos. This magisterial work for strings offers serious and animated expression from the depths of Mozart's genius.

Learn more at https://www.clevelandorchestra.com/attend/concerts-and-events/2122/adella/remembrance-and-reflection/.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


