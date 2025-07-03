Tom and Cindy Einhouse Honored At Beck Center 2025 Spotlight Gala Fundraiser

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beck Center for the Arts' Spotlight Gala theme, “A Standing Ovation: Celebrating Vision & Impact” celebrates Tom and Cindy Einhouse, and their outstanding legacy of leadership in the arts in Northeast Ohio.

This annual event features an evening of entertainment and celebration, underscoring the vital role the arts play in enriching lives. The Beck Center for the Arts benefit will take place on Friday, November 14, 2025, starting at 6:00 p.m., at the Music Box Supper Club.

Together, Tom and Cindy Einhouse have made a lasting impact on the region's cultural landscape. Tom recently concluded a distinguished 44-year career at Playhouse Square, where he oversaw the largest theater restoration project in the country. His volunteer leadership has strengthened organizations such as the Lakewood Board of Education, The Foundry, and The Cleveland Restoration Society. Cindy's leadership in major capital campaigns, including efforts at Playhouse Square, Cleveland Clinic, and the Cleveland Institute of Music, has helped transform some of Northeast Ohio's most valued institutions. Since joining Beck Center as President & CEO in 2007, she has significantly increased the organization's visibility and philanthropic support, ensuring its long-term sustainability. Their shared legacy represents a remarkable commitment to creativity, access, and artistic growth.

Beck Center Vicki Smigelski, co-chair of Spotlight Committee 2025 stated, “I'm honored to be co-chairing this year's event especially as we celebrate Tom and Cindy Einhouse. Beck Center and Lakewood Little Theatre have been a part of my life since I attended theater classes as a child. Those experiences were formative in so many ways, and I know Beck Center continues to make a difference in the lives of thousands in our community.”

Proceeds from the Spotlight Gala support Beck Center's mission to provide transformative arts education, performances, visual arts exhibitions, creative arts therapies, and community programming, both on campus and across more than 55 ZIP codes in Northeast Ohio, reaching over 120,000 individuals of all ages and abilities.

This year's entertainment, produced by Artistic Director Scott Spence, will showcase the very best of Beck Center's students, faculty, and staff across professional theater, youth theater, dance, music, and visual arts. The 2025 Spotlight Committee Co-Chairs are Sandra Sauder and Vicki Smigelski, both well-known and highly respected leaders in the regional fundraising community.

Returning as emcee for the second year is Pat Miller, a gifted local performer and Beck Center alumni, whose theatrical flair will once again delight guests. To commemorate the evening, interested guests can take home a custom piece of art created live by Jenny Fitchwell of American Greetings, an unforgettable keepsake from a valued member of our artistic family. With live music and dancing led by Spotlight Gala favorite, Moss Stanley & the Nitebridge Vocal Revue, the evening promises a joyous celebration of art champions that will carry on into the night!

Due to the growing popularity of this event, Spotlight 2025 tickets are already selling quickly. To purchase tickets or to learn more, please contact 216-424-7638 or visit beckcenter.org.

Spotlight 2025 Sponsors include: Pinnacle Advisors, First Federal Lakewood, Turner Construction, UB Greensfelder, Medical Mutual, Vedda Printing, and Music Box Supper Club.

Spotlight 2025 Table Host Committee includes: Sandra Sauder, Chann Fowler-Spellman & Ed Spellman, Cindy & Tom Einhouse, Brad & Marge Richmond, Richard Fox, and Mike & Carol O'Brien.

For more information regarding Individual Tickets, Table Host Committee, and Sponsorship opportunities please contact Jay'da Hall, Donor Relations Manager, at jhall@beckcenter.org.

For more information about purchasing an ad in the Spotlight Program or donating an item or experience to the Silent Auction or Raffle, please contact Bryce Evan Lewis, Institutional Advancement Coordinator, at blewis@beckcenter.org.

Beck Center for the Arts is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization that offers professional theater productions on two stages, arts education programming in dance, music, theater, visual arts, early childhood, and creative arts therapies for individuals with disabilities, outreach education programming, and gallery exhibitions featuring local, regional, and International Artists.