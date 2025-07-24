Tickets Now On Sale for Karamu House’s A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS at Playhouse Square

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Karamu House is bringing the holiday spirit to Playhouse Square with A Motown Christmas, running for 17 performances from November 28 through December 14, 2025, at the Hanna Theatre. Tickets are now on sale at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000.

Created and adapted by Nate Jacobs, A Motown Christmas is a high-energy musical celebration that fuses the festive warmth of the holidays with the timeless sounds of Motown. Audiences can expect iconic hits from The Temptations, The Supremes, The Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, and more—paired with soulful renditions of Christmas classics.

Directed by Tony F. Sias, with musical direction by Dr. David M. Thomas and choreography by Errin Weaver, the production promises an unforgettable evening of music, joy, and multigenerational celebration. “This holiday, your family deserves more than another dinner. They deserve magic,” said Sias. “A Motown Christmas brings that magic to the stage.”

Performances will take place on Friday, November 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, November 29 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, November 30 at 3:00 p.m. The following week includes performances on Wednesday, December 3 at 11:00 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, December 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, December 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, December 6 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, December 7 at 3:00 p.m. In the final week, performances will be held on Wednesday, December 10 at 11:00 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, December 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, December 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, December 13 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, December 14 at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets are available online at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000. For groups of 10 or more, call 216-640-8600 to inquire about group rates.

Make A Motown Christmas your new family tradition this holiday season!