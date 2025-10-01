Tickets Now Available for STEREOPHONIC at Playhouse Square

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stereophonic, the 2024 Tony Award-winning Best Play, will make its Cleveland premiere as part of the KeyBank Broadway Series at Playhouse Square January 6 – 25, 2026, as part of a U.S. National Tour. Tickets are on sale beginning today at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000.

Stereophonic mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976. Here, an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom. The ensuing pressures could spark their breakup — or their breakthrough. Written by David Adjmi, directed by Daniel Aukin, and featuring original music by Arcade Fire’s Will Butler, Stereophonic invites the audience to immerse themselves — with fly-on-the-wall intimacy — in the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.

The cast will include Jack Barrett as Grover, Claire DeJean as Diana, Steven Lee Johnson as Charlie, Emilie Kouatchou as Holly, Cornelius McMoyler as Simon, Denver Milord as Peter and Christopher Mowod as Reg. The cast will also include Eli Bridges, Andrew Gombas, Quinn Allyn Martin, Jake Regensburg and Lauren Wilmore. Casting is subject to change.

Stereophonic, which features original songs by Academy Award® nominee and Grammy Award® winner Will Butler, formerly of Arcade Fire, dominated the “Best Theater of 2023” lists, with top rankings in The New York Times, New York Magazine, The Washington Post, Time Out New York, Town & Country, TheaterMania, Theaterly, and The Spectator. In April 2024, Stereophonic became the most Tony-nominated play in history receiving 13 Award nominations. It then became the most Tony Award-winning show of the 2024 season, winning 5 Tony Awards including Best Play, Direction (Daniel Aukin), Scenic Design (David Zinn) and Sound Design (Ryan Rumery).

Originally scheduled for a 14-week-only Broadway engagement, the production was extended twice by popular demand and played to sold out houses through its run.

The sensation-causing play began a West End engagement in May 2025 at London’s Duke of York’s Theatre. The U.S. National Tour will officially launch at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle, WA as part of STG’s Broadway at the Paramount 2025-2026 Season. The record-breaking Broadway production ended its run at the Golden Theatre on January 12, 2025, after 305 performances.

The Stereophonic creative team includes David Zinn (scenic designer), Enver Chakartash (Costume Designer), Jiyoun Chang (lighting designer), Ryan Rumery (sound designer), Robert Pickens & Katie Gell (hair and wig designers), Justin Craig (music director) and Gigi Buffington (voice, text, and dialect coach). Casting is by Alldaffer & Donadio Casting. Geoff Maus is the Production Stage Manager.

The U.S. National Tour of Stereophonic is produced by Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Seaview, Sonia Friedman Productions, Linden Productions, Ashley Melone & Nick Mills. The New York premiere was produced in 2023 by Playwrights Horizons.

Stereophonic is part of the 2025-26 KeyBank Broadway Series at Playhouse Square and will play the Connor Palace for 24 performances, January 6 – 25, 2026. Show times are Tuesdays – Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 1:30 and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 1:00 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased online at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000. Groups of 10 or more are encouraged to call 216-640-8600.