The Contemporary Youth Orchestra Celebrates Brazilian Music with Luca Mundaca

The Contemporary Youth Orchestra is set to present Rock Your Potential: Drops of Color, featuring the music of Luca Mundaca and Antônio Jobim. The concert is set for Saturday, June 4th at 7pm at the Cuyahoga Community College's Metropolitan Campus Auditorium. The concert is a celebration of Brazilian music with Cleveland-based singer/songwriter, Luca Mundaca, who rocks the orchestra.

Luca Mundaca is a gifted artist with a stunning voice. Her music is a glorious blend of her native Brazil with a touch of downtown New York. While mining deep melodic roots from her country's heritage, she creates musical gems polished with the lightest of touches. Influenced by samba and bossa nova themes, her songs often revolve around nature and our relationship with it. Her hit song "Ha Dias" has over 3.4 million plays on Spotify alone.

Antônio Carlos Jobim was a Brazilian composer, songwriter, and singer whose work celebrates Brazil and a passion for the natural world. Considered by many as the "father of bossa nova", he merged Brazilian music with jazz to create a new sound that achieved great popularity in the 1960s. CYO will be performing works specifically written for orchestra, featured on the Latin Grammy-winning album, Symphonic Jobim. In addition to the live audience at the Cuyahoga Community College Metropolitan Campus, the concert will be livestreamed to reach Luca's international fan base from South America to Europe.