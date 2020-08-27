The Cleveland Orchestra Launches Second Season of ON A PERSONAL NOTE Podcast

The second season of the podcast will be available on Tuesday, September 1.

The Cleveland Orchestra has announced details of the second season of its podcast, On a Personal Note, available Tuesday, September 1. Launched last spring, On a Personal Note builds on the Orchestra's belief in the power of music to take listeners on an emotional journey. The podcast has built a loyal and growing audience across its first season, having been downloaded more than 17,000 times and has accounted for over 600 hours of listening time (to date) in the United States, Canada, Japan, Germany, Austria, and other countries. Throughout the second season of On a Personal Note, the podcast will continue offering uniquely personal perspectives and illuminating views from inside classical music, including conversations about celebrated Cleveland Orchestra recordings. The second season will feature ten episodes available across all major podcast platforms and at clevelandorchestra.com/podcast.



On a Personal Note's second season begins on Tuesday, September 1, with an episode featuring Cleveland Orchestra Music Director Franz Welser-Möst reflecting on his lifelong connection to the music of Schubert. Recalling an emotional time during his youth, Welser-Möst talks about studying music in Vienna, his desire to become a violinist, and how he was forced to consider new ways of expressing himself through music.



"The past few months have undoubtedly been some of the most difficult times The Cleveland Orchestra has ever faced in in its 103-year history," says André Gremillet, Cleveland Orchestra President and CEO. "But they've also provided us with opportunities to explore new initiatives that connect our audiences and musicians. The first season of On a Personal Note was tremendously successful as it made it possible for our audiences and listeners to get to know Franz Welser-Möst and Cleveland Orchestra musicians better, through their musical and personal stories.



"On a Personal Note's second season will again showcase intimate and revealing stories about the impact of music on artists and members of The Cleveland Orchestra family. This new series of episodes begins with a raw and moving chapter from Franz Welser-Möst's youth when he was injured in a car accident that led him down an unplanned path in his music career. We're given a special moment to hear about Franz's passion for the art form and his connection to the music of Schubert."

To access the second season of The Cleveland Orchestra's On a Personal Note podcast, visit clevelandorchestra.com/podcast as well anywhere you get podcasts, including Apple and Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher and coming soon to Radio.com, Breaker, Deezer, iHeartRadio, Overcast, Pandora, Pocket Casts, RadioPublic, TuneIn, etc.).

