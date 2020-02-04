THE CHOIR OF MAN Returns To Playhouse Square For A Musical Pub Crawl February 16

THE CHOIR OF MAN, the worldwide smash, runaway hit of numerous music festivals is returning to Playhouse Square after their previous 2018 sellout! Playhouse Square's Mimi Ohio Theatre hosts the multi-talented cast of nine handsome blokes Sun., Feb. 16 at 7 pm. (Tickets: $49; $39; $29 at the Ticket Office, playhousesquare.org or 216-241-6000.)

Known across the globe as "the ultimate-feel good show," THE CHOIR OF MAN is a party...a concert....a pint-filled good time set in a real working pub that offers up 90 minutes of perfect-pitch harmonies, high-energy dance and live percussion with foot-stomping choreography.

The show celebrates music that has wide appeal including songs by Adele, Queen, Paul Simon, Katy Perry, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more. The cast features world-class tap dancers, singers, and instrumentalists, ensuring something for all ages in this joyous evening that includes pub tunes, folk, Broadway, classic rock - all to roof-raising heights for a singing-dancing-stomping uplifting pub crawl of a show.

One of the show's producers, Nic Doodson states, "After a whirlwind kick-off US tour in 2018, the guys have spent the last months touring the UK and Australia, and they are ready to bring this show back to American audiences! This concert is such a great time for all - whether it's a ladies' night, first date, guys' night out or even a bachelorette party! So, grab your best mates and we'll see you at the venue ...the first pint is on us (seriously!)"

THE CHOIR OF MAN is a mug-smashing pub gig multiplied-by- ten success from the creative minds of Andrew Kay (Soweto Gospel Choir, Noise Boys, Gobsmacked, and the award-winning North by Northwest) and Nic Doodson (The Magnets, Gobsmacked, and Noise Boys).

For more information, please visit www.choirofman.com.





