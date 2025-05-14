THE BASEMENT YARD POCAST TOUR is Coming to the Palace Theatre

The Basement Yard boys are hitting the road and bringing their hilarious hit podcast to a city near you. Join Joe Santagato and Frank Alvarez for an impossible-to-forget live experience that will have the audience participating as much as the hosts. It’s unscripted, unpredictable, and if you’re shy you might want to sit in the back. No, seriously, you might end up on stage.



CAPA welcomes The Basement Yard to the Palace Theatre at 7:30 pm Thursday, September 18. Tickets, which start at $32, go on sale at 11 am Friday, May 9, and may be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre, online, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.



