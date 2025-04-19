THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE to Play at Clague Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Clague Playhouse will present The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, conceived by Rebecca Feldman, with Additional Material by Jay Reiss, Music and Lyrics by William Finn, and Book by Rachel Sheinkin. Performances run from Friday, May 16 through Sunday, June 8, 2025. Performances are on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8PM and on Sundays at 2PM.

An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves a champion! At least the losers get a juice box.

Directed by Fred Sternfeld, our case features Brandon Alexander as Mitch Mahoney / Dan’s Dad / Olive’s Dad, Samuel Bartlett as Leaf Coneybear / Carl’s Dad, Alex Craig as William Barfee, Brooke Hamilton as Olive Ostrovsky, Reed Kruger as Chip Tolentino / Jesus, Lorna, Jane Patterson as Logaine Schwartzandgrubeniere, Camila A. Piñero as Marcy Park, Leah Saltzer as Rona Lisa Peretti / Olive’s Mom, Cody Swanson as Douglas Panch, Douglas F. Bailey as Understudy / Swing for Barfee and Panch, Ryan Kacmar as Understudy / Swing for Rona (2nd for Schwarzy behind Emily), Michael Ryan as Understudy / Swing for Chip and Leaf, and Emily Sedmak as Understudy / Swing for Olive, Marcy and Schwarzy.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

Comments