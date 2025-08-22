SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Opens Great Lakes Theater's 64th Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Great Lakes Theater will kick off its 64th season by presenting Stephen Sondheim's Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical Sunday in the Park with George from September 26 to October 12, 2025, in the intimate Hanna Theatre at Playhouse Square. Directed by Victoria Bussert^, this breathtaking production launches the company's 2025–26 season with artistry, imagination and heart.



“My love affair with the art of Stephen Sondheim came early in my career and I fell hard,” states Bussert. “I wonder if the universe had me wait so long to finally do a production of Sunday so I could…find a way to translate the process of creating on a canvas to the process of creating on a stage. This production is not about the final product of the painting, but rather a celebration of what it takes to get there…for me, this is where the real magic happens.”

A dazzling work of art that paints a compelling tale of art, love and legacy, Sunday in the Park with George follows Georges Seurat's agonizing struggle to complete his masterpiece while his love affair with the enigmatic Dot crumbles. A century later, Seurat's descendant rediscovers his own artistic purpose through surprising connections to the past. Featuring unforgettable songs like “Finishing the Hat”, “Sunday” and “Move On”, this poignant musical explores the enduring power of art and the timeless search for meaning in life.

The cast features a blend of GLT veterans and exciting debut artists, including Elliot Block, Mia Cabrera, Elijah Dawson*, Jodi Dominick*, Ethan Flanagan, Amber Hurst-Martin*, Jillian Kates*, Jessie Cope Miller*, Laura Perrotta*, Ben Senneff*, Kinza Surani*, Brian Sutherland*, Diane Sutherland* and Alex Syiek*.

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Jeff Herrmann, Costume Designer Tesia Dugan Benson, Lighting Designer Trad A Burns, Sound Designer Patrick John Kiernan, Wig/Hair/Makeup Designer Nick Lynch-Voris, Choreographer Jaclyn Miller^, Associate Choreographer Lauren Marousek, Music Director Matthew Webb, Production Stage Manager Imani Sade* and Assistant Stage Manager Laura Swygert.

Special Events & Community Engagement

To celebrate Sunday in the Park with George, Great Lakes Theater is hosting unique events that connect the show's themes of art and community across Cleveland:

Sunday in the (Ball)Park with George

September 14, 2025 | Guardians vs. Orioles at Progressive Field

Cast member Jessie Cope Miller leads the crowd in Take Me Out to the Ballgame. Attendees receive special ticket discounts to Sunday in the Park with George.

September 14, 2025 | Guardians vs. Orioles at Progressive Field Cast member Jessie Cope Miller leads the crowd in Take Me Out to the Ballgame. Attendees receive special ticket discounts to Sunday in the Park with George. Tuesday in the Atrium with Great Lakes Theater: A Sondheim Showcase

September 30, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. | Cleveland Museum of Art, Ames Family Atrium

Stars Jillian Kates* and Alex Syiek*, accompanied by Music Director Matthew Webb, perform selections from this celebrated work of art inside the iconic Cleveland Museum of Art.

September 30, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. | Cleveland Museum of Art, Ames Family Atrium Stars Jillian Kates* and Alex Syiek*, accompanied by Music Director Matthew Webb, perform selections from this celebrated work of art inside the iconic Cleveland Museum of Art. Fine Art Fridays: Paint & Sip Pre-Show Experience

October 3 & 10, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. | Hanna Salon, Hanna Theatre

Guests enjoy a $10 drink ticket and their own paint-by-numbers canvas before the show, leaving with both a keepsake and the memory of an unforgettable night. Purchase your tickets for this on our event page here: greatlakestheater.org/paint

Together, these special events highlight the musical's celebration of creativity while offering audiences new ways to engage with the production.

Experience Enhancement Programming

In addition to these one-time events, GLT offers a robust series of audience enrichment opportunities throughout the run:

Director's Night: Pre-show conversation with Producing Artistic Director Sara Bruner at the first Friday preview. (starts at 6:30 p.m.)

Salon Thursdays: Weekly pre-show discussions with GLT artists. (starts at 6:30 p.m.)

Playnotes Discussions: Saturday matinee pre-show talks with a guest scholar. (starts at 12:30 p.m.)

Ice Cream Social Sundays: Enjoy a London theatre tradition brought stateside and get discounted ice cream at Sunday matinees.

Full details available at greatlakestheater.org/enhancement

Performance & Ticket Information

Opening/Press Night: Saturday, September 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Preview Performance: Friday, September 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Curtain Times: Evenings at 7:30 p.m. | Saturday matinees at 1:30 p.m. | Sunday matinees at 3:00 p.m.

Sign-interpreted and Audio-described Performance: Sunday, October 12 at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets range from $24–$119 (inclusive of all fees). $18 tickets available for patrons 25 and under. Groups of 10+ save up to 33%.