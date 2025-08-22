SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Opens Great Lakes Theater's 64th Season

This landmark musical runs September 26 – October 12, 2025, at the Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square.
Great Lakes Theater will kick off its 64th season by presenting Stephen Sondheim's Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical Sunday in the Park with George from September 26 to October 12, 2025, in the intimate Hanna Theatre at Playhouse Square. Directed by Victoria Bussert^, this breathtaking production launches the company's 2025–26 season with artistry, imagination and heart.
“My love affair with the art of Stephen Sondheim came early in my career and I fell hard,” states Bussert. “I wonder if the universe had me wait so long to finally do a production of Sunday so I could…find a way to translate the process of creating on a canvas to the process of creating on a stage. This production is not about the final product of the painting, but rather a celebration of what it takes to get there…for me, this is where the real magic happens.”
A dazzling work of art that paints a compelling tale of art, love and legacy, Sunday in the Park with George follows Georges Seurat's agonizing struggle to complete his masterpiece while his love affair with the enigmatic Dot crumbles. A century later, Seurat's descendant rediscovers his own artistic purpose through surprising connections to the past. Featuring unforgettable songs like “Finishing the Hat”, “Sunday” and “Move On”, this poignant musical explores the enduring power of art and the timeless search for meaning in life.
The cast features a blend of GLT veterans and exciting debut artists, including Elliot Block, Mia Cabrera, Elijah Dawson*, Jodi Dominick*, Ethan Flanagan, Amber Hurst-Martin*, Jillian Kates*, Jessie Cope Miller*, Laura Perrotta*, Ben Senneff*, Kinza Surani*, Brian Sutherland*, Diane Sutherland* and Alex Syiek*.
The creative team includes Scenic Designer Jeff Herrmann, Costume Designer Tesia Dugan Benson, Lighting Designer Trad A Burns, Sound Designer Patrick John Kiernan, Wig/Hair/Makeup Designer Nick Lynch-Voris, Choreographer Jaclyn Miller^, Associate Choreographer Lauren Marousek, Music Director Matthew Webb, Production Stage Manager Imani Sade* and Assistant Stage Manager Laura Swygert.
To celebrate Sunday in the Park with George, Great Lakes Theater is hosting unique events that connect the show's themes of art and community across Cleveland:
Together, these special events highlight the musical's celebration of creativity while offering audiences new ways to engage with the production.
In addition to these one-time events, GLT offers a robust series of audience enrichment opportunities throughout the run:
Full details available at greatlakestheater.org/enhancement
Tickets range from $24–$119 (inclusive of all fees). $18 tickets available for patrons 25 and under. Groups of 10+ save up to 33%.
