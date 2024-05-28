Review: THE PROSPECT OF EQUALITY at Ensemble

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In her book, “I Dissent--Ruth Bader Ginsburg Makes Her Mark,” author Debbie Levy states that one of the guiding principles of the former Supreme Court Justice was, “Disagreeing does not make a person disagreeable. In fact, it can change the world!” And, with that message, “R.B.G. made a big difference…one disagreement at a time.”



In watching Rachel Zake’s play, THE PROSPECT OF EQUALITY, a live-action revelation about Ginsburg, which is having its world premiere at Ensemble Theatre, the viewer soon realizes that the brilliant and gifted “Notorious R.B.G.,” as she was popularly called by her many admirers, was a wonder.



As Celeste Cosentino, Ensemble’s Executive Artistic Director and director of THE PROSPECT OF EQUALITY states in the program notes, “What an amazing woman to write about and what unique approach Rachel has taken with this new work! Although many of us look at Ruth as an “Icon,” I think Rachel really wanted to try and understand her as a human being, who, like all of us, experiences loss, what seems like insurmountable challenges, and uncertainty, but who also feels passion, compassion, and above all, love. This is very much a love story about her love, and in turn about our love for her and what she has done for us.”



The play’s author shares that, “Writing THE PROSPECT OF EQUALITY gave me deeper insight into Ruth Bader Ginsburg not only as a judge, which we know quite a lot about, but also as a Jewish woman, mother and wife. It was particularly important for me to focus on and highlight her struggles and successes, and shed brighter light on the relationships that helped move her forward, along with her own determination and grit.



R.B.G., was a woman, wife, mother, lawyer, jurist, associate justice of the Supreme Court, consensus-builder, and advocate for all persons, no matter their gender, sexual preference or political views. She accomplished all those tasks, with strength, humor and intelligence.



She was the first Jewish woman and the second woman to serve on the Court. During her tenure on the courts, she authored not only well-reasoned majority opinions, but equally clarifying minority statements.



We watch in wonder as this determined woman navigates prejudice against her for being a woman, a Jew, and an advocate against male perceived rules. She is a woman who fought the odds to get into Harvard Law School, study in the restricted Harvard Law Library, graduate first in her class at Columbia Law, yet after graduation, not get a single job offer, while male’s, far her inferiors, were offered stellar positions.



She was wise in her approaches to legal success. “Rather than asking the [Supreme] Court to end all gender discrimination at once, Ginsburg charted a strategic course, taking aim at specific discriminatory statutes and building on each successive victory. She chose plaintiffs carefully, at times picking male plaintiffs to demonstrate that gender discrimination was harmful to both men and women.”



During her life she had many fine muses—her mother, husband, father-in-law. Each of these acted as a stimulant for reaching beyond the expected to achieve the seemingly impossible.



Ensemble’s production, under the focused concepts developed by Celeste Cosentino, is engulfing, encompasses both drama and humor, and stresses not only the history of the amazing woman, but her sense of humor and love and respect for humanity.



Erin Moran shines as the Young Ruth. She fleshes out a Ruth that has depth of character and purpose. She portrays a real person, driven by high ideals, superior intelligence and a grasp of what it means to be a real “mensch”—Yiddish for “a good and honest person.”



Cleveland Critic Circle and Broadwayworld.com best actress award winner, Laura Perrotta, portrays RBG as a mature woman, as well as being a psychological guide for the younger Ruth, with clear character understanding.



Both Nicholas Chokan, as Young Martin and Doug Sutherland, as the mature Martin Ginsberg, Ruth’s supportive life-partner, clearly create a man of compassion, strength and support.



Dan Zalevsky adds both humor and a view of Antonin Scalia, the Supreme Court Justice and long-time RBG friend and philosophical opposite, that adds an added dimension to the story.



The rest of the cast, Samantha Cocco, Keenan Carosielli and Claudia Lief Zalevsky, who each play multi-roles, are all excellent.



The electronic graphics strongly enhance the production.

Capsule judgment: Though the script could use a little more dramatic tension, and possibly some additional humor, and the staging would be aided by eliminating the excessive movement of furniture to create different settings, the general quality of the writing and the acting excellence makes for an evening of highly satisfying theatre and added appreciation and admiration for Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a woman who optimizes the phrase, “A life well lived!” See this!



THE PROSPECT OF EQUALITY continues at Ensemble Theatre, which is doing its final show on the campus of Notre Dame College, through June 9. For tickets call 216-321-2930 or go to www.ensembletheatrecle.org

