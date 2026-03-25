DEATH BECOMES HER, MAMMA MIA!, And More Set for Playhouse Square 2026–2027 Broadway Series

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Playhouse Square has announced its 2026–2027 KeyBank Broadway Series, featuring seven productions including the national tour launch of DEATH BECOMES HER and the return of MAMMA MIA!, alongside new and returning titles. Season ticket packages are now on sale.

The season will begin with the launch of the national tour of DEATH BECOMES HER, followed by a lineup that includes a Tony Award-winning Best Musical, returning favorites, and new Broadway titles.

DEATH BECOMES HER

September 12 – October 3, 2026

The musical comedy, based on the 1992 film, follows two rivals pursuing eternal youth through a mysterious potion. The production will launch its national tour in Cleveland following technical rehearsals beginning in August.

MAMMA MIA!

January 5 – 24, 2027

Set on a Greek island, the musical tells the story of a mother, daughter, and three possible fathers, featuring songs by ABBA. The production returns to the KeyBank Broadway Series for the first time in 25 years.

BOOP! THE MUSICAL

February 2 – 21, 2027

Based on the character Betty Boop, the musical follows her journey from a black-and-white world into a colorful modern adventure.

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

March 2 – 21, 2027

Winner of six 2025 Tony Awards including Best Musical, the production explores connection and identity through an unexpected encounter.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

April 14 – May 9, 2027

A new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical returns, featuring original designs by Maria Björnson and based on the direction of Harold Prince.

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

July 27 – August 15, 2027

Inspired by the Grammy Award-winning album, the musical tells the story of Cuban musicians and the revival of their work.

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

August 24 – September 12, 2027

The play continues the story of Harry Potter through his son Albus, combining stagecraft and theatrical effects in a large-scale production.

Ticket Information

Season ticket packages are currently available, with pricing ranging from $185 to $810. Tickets can be purchased through Playhouse Square’s box office or website.