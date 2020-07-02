Renaissance Theatre Announces Safety Precautions Being Taken Upon Reopening

Renaissance Theatre has announced the precautions it is taking to ensure the health and safety of all patrons and staff.

"Knowing that a large percentage of our community is vulnerable to the virus that causes COVID-19, we have adopted an aggressive response to ensure the safety of all of our stakeholders, both behind the curtain and in front of it," the theatre said in a statement.

What the theatre is doing

Theatre capacity has been reduced to under 30% capacity (420 seats of 1402 in the theatre) to allow for social distancing, and HVAC systems have been set to maximize ventilation.

Ticketing and concessions processes have been redesigned to minimize contact between individuals.

All surfaces are cleaned and seats sanitized with an electrostatic fogger between each performance, rehearsal, and event.

Frequency of cleaning, especially high-touch surfaces, has been increased.

Ticket policies are relaxed to encourage patrons who are ill or have been exposed to the virus to stay home.

What patrons can do

Do not attend an event if you are showing symptoms, have recently been sick, or have been exposed to someone who has.

Take standard precautions, such as frequent hand-washing, wearing a mask, and maintaining a distance of six feet from others while in the lobbies and common areas of the building.

Pay for tickets, concessions, and merchandise with a credit card.

Choose the option for "Print at Home" tickets when you purchase rather than picking up physical tickets at the Box Office or Will Call.

Arrive early to avoid larger crowds while entering the theatre and finding your seats.

Take advantage of the opportunity to pre-order concessions and pick up at the mobile order kiosk in the inner lobby.

For a comprehensive listing of our safety measures, please visit the theatre's COVID-19 FAQ page.

