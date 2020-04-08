Renaissance Performing Offers Virtual Performances with QuaRENtine Creations!

Renaissance Performing Arts in Mansfield, OH takes the performing arts virtual with QuaRENtine Creations! This video series can be seen LIVE on our social media channels Saturdays at 7:30 PM, or watch at your leisure. It features some of the best talent from our stage!

Episode 1 - High Enough (from Rock of Ages)

Episode 2 - Goodbye, Yellow Brick Road (Kelly Knowlton)

Episode 3 - Every Rose Has Its Thorn (from Rock of Ages)

Episode 4 - Cinderella - The Summer Musical (Step Sister's Lament)

Episode 5 - Ethereal Gifs (Jason Kaufman, poet)

Episode 6 - Don't Get Around Much Anymore (Condrea Webber as Etta James)

Episode 7 - A Message of Hope: You're Never Alone, Unless No One is With You

Episode 8 - Polka Dots (Featuring members of MY Theatre)