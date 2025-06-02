Previews: IM GETTING MY ACT TOGETHER AND TAKING IT ON THE ROAD; CHURCHILL AT WAR at The Musical Theater Project; Actors Summit

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gretchen Cryer (Book and Lyrics) and Nancy Ford (Composer), whose I’M GETTING MY ACT TOGETHER AND TAKING IT ON THE ROAD which will soon be locally staged by The Musical Theater Project, are known for their “firsts.” They were the first female writing team in the history of American musical theater and the duo’s NOW IS THE TIME FOR ALL GOOD MEN (1967) was the first anti-war musical of the Vietnam era.



Their family revues for American Girl—two surveys of strong young women against the backdrop of American history—played over a 10-year period in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles. Another saga celebrated a free-spirited female teenager, ANNE OF GREEN GABLES, was based on Lucy Maude Montgomery’s 1908 novel. Other creations include ELEANOR: A MUSICAL FANTASY (about Eleanor Roosevelt), STILL GETTING MY ACT TOGETHER, (the sequel to their 1978 show), and HANG ON TO THE GOOD TIMES (a musical revue).



As a musical theater historian once pointed out, what makes the Cryer-Ford collaboration unique is that “they have always brought an intensely individual voice to all of their works. They have never been, nor are they ever likely to be, creators who can adapt themselves to concepts other than their own; their songs and librettos have all shown marked originality in both subject matter and viewpoints, as they have consistently reflected the collaborators’ mutual attitudes and deep concerns.”



I’M GETTING MY ACT TOGETHER AND TAKING IT ON THE ROAD, which is a look at sexual politics, was an international success. It had a three-year, 1,000-performance run, in New York and was a milestone in the integration of pop-rock and musical theater.



Generally considered a feminist vehicle, I’M GETTING MY ACT TOGETHER AND TAKING IT ON THE ROAD, which was a controversial sensation in the late ’70s, is the story of a 39-year-old singer-songwriter who is making a comeback, throwing out “the crap of the past” – her commercial sex kitten image – in order to forge a new identity, writing songs that express how she really feels and who she really is. Her manager (a former lover) is appalled. He likes her the way she used to be and says he can’t sell this new woman. They battle it out to a bittersweet conclusion.

The score includes such compositions as “Smile,” “In a Simple Way I Love You,” “If Only Things Were Different, ““Lonely Lady, “Old Friend” and ‘Dear Tom.”

Original reviews of the show called it “Brash, funny, very agreeable… it touches a special emotional chord for our times” and “The lyrics, and the music, are effortless.”



The performers in The Musical Theater Project production, which will take place on Friday, June 27 and Saturday, June 28 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, June 29 at 3 pm, are: Joe--Chris Richards, Heather--Natalie Green, Alice--Mariah Burks, Cheryl--JENNIE NASSER, Jake (Acoustic Guitar) --BENSON ANDERSON, Piano--Nancy Maier, Keyboard/Synthesizer--DANIEL MAIER, Electric Guitar--MICHAEL SIMILE, Bass--JASON STEBELTON and Drums/Percussion--Justin Hart.



Tickets are $50 (plus fees) per person for assigned seating. To purchase tickets, go to musicaltheater project.org.

The performances are at Dobama Theatre, 2340 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118. The building may be accessed from the back parking lot, the front of the building facing Lee Road, and by the pedestrian bridge over Lee Road. Be aware that the pedestrian bridge is only open during the Heights Library operating hours. Please visit the Library website for specific hours. The theatre may be accessed by stairs or by a public access elevator.

The world premiere of CHURCHILL AT WAR is being staged by Actors Summit.



The 90-minute one-person show, which is written by Neil Thackaberry, will star Peter Voinovich.



The tale, which is a tribute to one of the world’s greatest leaders, takes the audience deep into the early military experiences that shaped Winston Churchill’s leadership, along with the stirring speeches and sharp wit that defined his legacy. The play paints a vivid portrait of a man whose words and courage changed the course of history.



The staging, which will be directed by Thackaberry, will be performed on June 20-29 at Greystone Hall, 103 S High Street in Akron. Performances are scheduled at 7:30 PM on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with additional Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM.



Tickets at actorssummitproductions.com or 234-817-8414

