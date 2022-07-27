Piano Series Announced For Severance Music Center's 2022-23 Season

The Cleveland Orchestra announced on Tuesday two solo piano recitals to be added to the 2022-23 Severance Music Center classical season: VÃ¬kingur Ã“lafsson (November 30) and Maria JoÃ£o Pires (May 3). Previously announced, Mitsuko Uchida's all-Beethoven solo piano recital on February 26 is also part of the Orchestra's 2022-23 season piano recital series.



Ã“lafsson makes his Cleveland Orchestra debut with concerts during the 2022-23 Severance classical season with Music Director Franz Welser-MÃ¶st and The Cleveland Orchestra on March 2 to 5 performing Ravel's piano concerto.



Pires last performed at Severance Music Center's Reinberger Chamber Hall in recital in 2016 and made her Cleveland Orchestra debut in 1992.



The 2022-23 season marks the 32nd year of Uchida's storied partnership with the Orchestra, which began in September 1990. Since then, she's performed countless concerts and recitals at Severance over the years, and released several commercial recordings with The Cleveland Orchestra, including a Grammy-winning album for Decca in 2009.

Individual tickets start at $24. A subscription package of all 3 recitals starts at $95. All tickets will go on sale Monday, August 8. Pre-sale for Cleveland Orchestra subscribers and donors begins Monday, August 1. Call Cleveland Orchestra Ticket Services at 216-231-1111, email boxoffice@clevelandorchestra.com, or visit clevelandorchestra.com.