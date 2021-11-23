Photos: In Rehearsal for 10 MINUTES TO MIDNIGHT At Cleveland Public Theatre

Cleveland Public Theatre will present 10 Minutes to Midnight: 9 Quirky Plays for the Holidays. This World Premiere production is onstage from December 2 through December 18 at CPT's historic Gordon Square Theatre.

No matter what you celebrate during December, the holidays can bring joy, communal meals, loneliness, family, pressure, parties, warm hugs on cold nights, incredible stress, romance, anxiety, disaster, hope, dysfunction, and so much more! This holiday season, CPT shares humor, heart, and a party-like celebration, wrapped in a montage of short holiday (or non-holiday) plays. Part variety show, part cabaret, and part 10-minute play festival, 10 Minutes to Midnight celebrates the breadth of holiday happenings (or non-happenings) in this seasonal extravaganza dosed with live music, fun-sized scenes, hilarity, and humanity.



The cast includes Sarah Arafat, Tania Benites, Dar'Jon Marquise Bentley, Cait Butler, Dr. Nickol Calhoun, Sylka Edmondson, Brooke Myers, Drew Pope, Andrew Aaron Valdez, and Katie Wells

The creative production team includes Caitlin Lewins - Director; Ananias Dixon - Associate Director; Dayshawnda Ash, Melissa Crum, Emma James Dahl, John Dayo-Aliya, David Hansen, and Maya Malan-Gonzalez - Contributing Playwrights; Raymond Bobgan - Producer; Beth Wood - Scenic Designer & Line Producer; Amanda Lin Boyd - Stage Manager; Maria DiDonato - Music Director; Inda Blatch-Geib - Costume Designer; Wes Calkin - Lighting Designer; Lauren Calevich - Fill-in Stage Manager; Janya Robinson - Assistant Stage Manager/Sound Operator; Richard B. Ingraham - Sound Cue Designer & Sound Consultant.

10 Minutes to Midnight: 9 Quirky Plays for the Holidays (December 2 - 18, 2021) previews December 2. Press Night is Friday, December 3 and the show runs through Saturday, December 18. Performances are Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3:00pm in CPT's historic Gordon Square Theatre, located at 6415 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44102, in the heart of the Gordon Square Arts District.

Purchase tickets at www.cptonline.org or call the CPT Box Office at 216.631.2727 ext. 501. Reserve early! CPT never charges any ticket fees, ever.