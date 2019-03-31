Photo Flash: Great Lake Theater's THE TAMING OF THE SHREW

Mar. 31, 2019  

The only thing that stands between Bianca and a bevy of eligible suitors is her quick-tempered, elder sister Katherina. That is until fortune-hunting Petruchio takes up the challenge to "tame" Kate and make her his wife. A madcap marriage and much mayhem ensues in a beguiling battle of wits and wills between the sexes which ultimately reveals an unlikely romance. Can love tame a shrewish heart and surprise an unbridled bachelor?

For this production, the Hanna Theatre will be transformed into an Elizabethan theater, including NEW SEATING SECTIONS ON STAGE - surrounding the playing area and creating an immersive experience for audiences! Consider ONSTAGE seating when planning your visit to enjoy the fullness of this unique production. (Onstage seats are padded benches with backs similar in style to church pews. The bench seat is padded. Seating is assigned.)

2018-19 Subscriptions on sale now. Click Here.
Group Tickets on sale now. Click Here.

Check out photos of the company below:

Photography Credit: Roger Mastroianni

Photo Flash: Great Lake Theater's THE TAMING OF THE SHREW
Taha Mandviwala and Maggie Kettering

Photo Flash: Great Lake Theater's THE TAMING OF THE SHREW
Cast of The Taming of the Shrew

Photo Flash: Great Lake Theater's THE TAMING OF THE SHREW
Jonathan Dyrud and Joe Wegner

Photo Flash: Great Lake Theater's THE TAMING OF THE SHREW
Andy Nagraj and Maggie Kettering

Photo Flash: Great Lake Theater's THE TAMING OF THE SHREW
Jonathan Dyrud, Maggie Kettering and Lynn Robert Berg

Photo Flash: Great Lake Theater's THE TAMING OF THE SHREW
Mandie Jenson and Jessika D. Williams

Photo Flash: Great Lake Theater's THE TAMING OF THE SHREW
Jessika D. Williams and Jonathan Dyrud

Photo Flash: Great Lake Theater's THE TAMING OF THE SHREW
Jessika D. Williams and Jonathan Dyrud

Photo Flash: Great Lake Theater's THE TAMING OF THE SHREW
Jessika D. Williams and Steve Pickering

Photo Flash: Great Lake Theater's THE TAMING OF THE SHREW
Lynn Robert Berg and Steve Pickering



Related Articles View More Cleveland Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • Cleveland Public Theatre and Ohio City Theatre Project Present CENTRAL CONCERN
  • Cleveland Public Theatre & Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi Present DREAM OF HOME
  • KING LEAR Announced At Beck Center For The Arts
  • Comedian Kathleen Madigan Returns To Cleveland On New Tour!
  • CPT Presents Annual Contemporary Dance Series DANCEWORKS 2019
  • Comedian Patton Oswalt Comes To Playhouse Square July 13

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup