Photo Flash: Great Lake Theater's THE TAMING OF THE SHREW

The only thing that stands between Bianca and a bevy of eligible suitors is her quick-tempered, elder sister Katherina. That is until fortune-hunting Petruchio takes up the challenge to "tame" Kate and make her his wife. A madcap marriage and much mayhem ensues in a beguiling battle of wits and wills between the sexes which ultimately reveals an unlikely romance. Can love tame a shrewish heart and surprise an unbridled bachelor?

For this production, the Hanna Theatre will be transformed into an Elizabethan theater, including NEW SEATING SECTIONS ON STAGE - surrounding the playing area and creating an immersive experience for audiences! Consider ONSTAGE seating when planning your visit to enjoy the fullness of this unique production. (Onstage seats are padded benches with backs similar in style to church pews. The bench seat is padded. Seating is assigned.)



2018-19 Subscriptions on sale now. Click Here.

Group Tickets on sale now. Click Here.

Check out photos of the company below:





Related Articles Shows View More Cleveland Stories

More Hot Stories For You