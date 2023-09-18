PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL Comes To E.J. Thomas Hall In October

Presented as part of the 2023-24 Broadway in Akron series.

Sep. 18, 2023

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is coming to E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall on the University of Akron campus Tuesday, October 17 and Wednesday, October 18th as part of the 2023-24 Broadway in Akron series. Tickets are on sale now online at playhousesquare.org or by phone at 216-241-6000. 

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).  

 

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of '69”, “Heaven”), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart. “If you love the movie, you'll love the musical!” (BuzzFeed News).  

 

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has Original scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, makeup design by Fiona Mifsud, and music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.  

 

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song “Oh, Pretty Woman,” which inspired the iconic movie. PRETTY WOMAN the film (produced by Arnon Milchan - New Regency Productions) was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990. 

 

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will play Tuesday, October 17 and Wednesday, October 18 at E.J. Thomas Hall on the campus of The University of Akron. Show times are Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:30PM. Tickets for all performances are available at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is part of the 2023-24 Broadway in Akron series at E.J. Thomas Hall.  

 

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is produced on tour by Crossroads Live and is booked by The Booking Group (www.thebookinggroup.com). 

 

“This production of PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL was licensed by Music Theatre International, www.mtishows.com.”  

 

Atlantic Records' PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (Original Broadway Cast Recording) is produced by  Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and is now available on all DSPs.  

 

For more information visit: Click Here.




