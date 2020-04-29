Ohio Shakespeare Festival Presents R&J ZOOM Series

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Ohio Shakespeare Festival is presenting the R&J Zoom series, to help students who are stuck at home study Romeo & Juliet!

DETAILS

Scenes will be released in chronological order on Mondays and Fridays at 11:00 a.m. (EST)

Scene links will appear (and stay) here on this page (and on their Facebook page).

Ohio Shakes will host a Facebook Live Q&A with the actors each Monday & Friday at 11:30 a.m. (EST)

Schools, teachers, and parents are encouraged to contact them directly for as many free, live actor talk backs as you would like, scheduled at your convenience and on your preferred remote learning platform.

Check out the videos for Act I below!

For more videos visit: http://www.ohioshakespearefestival.com/rjzoom





