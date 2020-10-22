Maumee Indoor Theatre Presents ROCKY HORROR SHOW

Performances run October 22-October 24.

Maumee Indoor Theatre is presenting The Rocky Horror Show. Performances run October 22-October 24.

Tickets are $20 for General Seating. An additional $5 per ticket earns you entrance to the patron reception each show, as well as, early entrance into the theatre.

Only 100 tickets will be sold for each show to meet social distancing guidelines.

One fateful night, Brad Majors and his fiancée, Janet Weiss - a wholesome, well-behaved, utterly normal young couple in love - innocently set out to visit an old professor. Unfortunately for them, this night out is destined to be one they will never forget. A thunderstorm and a flat-tire force them to seek help at the castle of Dr. Frank 'N' Furter, an alien, transvestite scientist with a manic genius and insatiable libido. Brad, Janet, and Frank' N' Furter's cohorts are swept up into the scientist's latest experiment. The night's misadventures will cause Brad and Janet to question everything they've known about themselves, each other, love, and lust. A loving homage to the classic B sci-fi film and horror genres with an irresistible rock'n'roll score, The Rocky Horror Show is a hilarious, wild ride that no audience will soon forget.

Learn more and book at http://3bproductions.org/.

