KWINGO'S COMEDY REVUE to be Presented at Cleveland Public Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On the heels of Cleveland Pride, Cleveland Public Theatre will present Kwingo's Comedy Revue, a new comedy show conceptualized by CPT's National New Play Network (NNPN) Producer in Residence, Kadijah Wingo (aka Kwingo). Kwingo, a fixture on Cleveland's comedy circuit, also has a history as a performer for CPT as she was featured in 2023's “can I touch it?”.

Kwingo's Comedy Revue will be presented Friday, May 30, 2025, and will feature stand-up, sketch comedy, burlesque, drag and music from talented queer folx out of the Midwest with many based in Northeast Ohio. The show will be performed at Cleveland Public Theatre's Parish Hall located on the grounds of theatre (off the parking lot) at 6415 Detroit, Cleveland, OH 44102.

Featured Performers: Kadijah (“Kwingo) Wingo, D'Jaay Brown Johnson, Shrimp Cocktail and Cam Godfrey, and a special guest drag performer to be named later.

Comments