Just Two Weeks Left To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Cleveland:
Best actor in a comedy or drama
Best Actor in a musical
Best actress in a comedy or drama
Best Actress in a musical
Best choreographer
Best costume design of a drama or comedy
Best Costume Design of a musical
Best director of a comedy or drama
Best director of a musical
Best musical director of a musical
Best production for young audiences
Best production of a drama or comedy
Best production of a musical
Best scenic design of a drama or comedy
Best Scenic Design of a musical
Best sound design of a comedy or drama
Best sound design of a musical
nathaniel ams - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company 14%
Kyle Burnett - PUFFS - Broadview Heights Spotlights 12%
nathaniel ams - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Millennial Theatre Company 10%
Landon Talbert - CHICAGO - The Millenial Theatre Company 17%
Finn O’Hara - MATILDA - Easy Street Productions 9%
Alex Richter - A NEW BRAIN - Hathaway Brown Theater Institute 5%
Marissa Dingess - 13 THE MUSICAL - Beck Center for the Arts 13%
Loghan Talbert - MAMMA MIA! - crestview high school 12%
Jen Justice - DEAD CERTAIN - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 10%
Lohgan Talbert - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - The Millenial Theatre Company 13%
AnnaSophia Viccari - MATILDA - Easy Street Productions 12%
Marissa Dingess - PRODUCTION 13 - Beck Center for the Arts 7%
Makayla McIntosh - CHICAGO - The Millennial Theatre Company 21%
Megan Cleland - MATILDA - Easy Street Productions 13%
Bebe Weinberg Katz - MAMMA MIA! - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 9%
Pla Rockland - EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - Kent State University 23%
Katie Simón Atkinson & Jill Kenderes - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Wadsworth Footlighters 18%
Karen Cirino - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Aurora Community Theatre 13%
Adriana Cecchini - INTO THE WOODS - Jackson Players 14%
Vanessa Cook - A NEW BRAIN - Hathaway Brown Theater Institute 9%
Scott Zolkowski - HEATHERS - Western Reserve Playhouse 8%
Fred Sternfeld - OTHER DESERT CITIES - Clague Playhouse 9%
Katie Wells - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Rubber City Theatre 8%
Brenton Cochran - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Wadsworth Footlighters 8%
Joe Asente - CHICAGO - The Millennial Theatre Company 20%
Todd Hancock - MATILDA - Easy Street Productions 12%
Devin Landis - INTO THE WOODS - Jackson Players 8%
Savannah Florkowski - CHICAGO - The Millennial Theatre Company 23%
Don Yallech - MATILDA - Easy Street Productions 13%
John Krol - A NEW BRAIN - Hathaway Brown Theater Institute 7%
MATILDA - Easy Street Productions 20%
THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Near West Theatre 17%
A NEW BRAIN - Hathaway Brown Theatre Institute 10%
DRIVING MISS DAISY - Aurora Community Theatre 13%
EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - Kent State University 12%
THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Rubber City Theatre 10%
CHICAGO - The Millennial Theatre Company 33%
A NEW BRAIN - Hathaway Brown Theater Institute 12%
HEATHERS - Western Reserve Playhouse 8%
Amanda Nerby - EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - Kent State University 14%
Todd Plone - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Aurora Community Theatre 14%
Brenton Cochran & Cory Ott - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Wadsworth Footlighters 13%
Joe Asente - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company 16%
Adriana Cecchini - INTO THE WOODS - Jackson Players 13%
Ed Wolff - MAMMA MIA! - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 10%
Maggie Hamilton - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Aurora Community Theatre 34%
Michael Lenzo - THE TURN OF THE SCREW - East Cleveland Theater 19%
Justin Herman - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Western Reserve Playhouse 17%
Carlton Guc - OLIVER - Hathaway Brown Theatre Institute 27%
Justin Herman - HEATHERS - Western Reserve Playhouse 24%
Tim Anderson - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Broadview Heights Spotlights 20%
