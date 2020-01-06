John Williams Will Conduct The Cleveland Orchestra In Program Of His Music

The Cleveland Orchestra announced that composer John Williams will conduct the Orchestra in a special one-night-only program featuring music from his celebrated film scores on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Severance Hall. An iconic American composer, Mr. Williams's film scores are among the most beloved in cinema history. He has also written a selection of works for the concert stage, including a trumpet concerto composed for The Cleveland Orchestra and principal trumpet Michael Sachs, which premiered in 1996. Over the years, Mr. Williams has led The Cleveland Orchestra in numerous performances at Blossom Music Festival; he made his Severance Hall debut in 2018.

Mr. Williams is one of America's most accomplished and successful composers for film and the concert stage. Across a career that began in the 1950s, he has composed music and served as music director for more than 100 films, including nine Star Wars films, the first three Harry Potter, and the entire Indiana Jones film series. His 45-year artistic partnership with Steven Spielberg has resulted in many of Hollywood's most acclaimed films, including Jaws, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Lincoln, Munich, and Schindler's List. Among his many honors, Mr. Williams has earned five Academy Awards and 51 Oscar nominations, 24 Grammy Awards, four Golden Globes, and three Emmys. He is the recipient of the National Medal of Arts, the Kennedy Center Honors, and the Life Achievement Award from the American Film Institute. Mr. Williams also served as music director of the Boston Pops Orchestra for 14 seasons (1980-1993) and now holds the title of the ensemble's laureate conductor.

Tickets for the concert will be available for Cleveland Orchestra subscribers and donors on January 10, before going on sale to the general public on January 14. For those not already subscribers and/or donors, the best way to reserve your tickets is becoming a subscriber: Call Cleveland Orchestra Ticket Services at 216-231-1111 or 800-686-1141, or visit clevelandorchestra.com.





