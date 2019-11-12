Iliza Shlesinger Returns To Playhouse Square

Iliza Shlesinger announces The Forever Tour, kicking off January 24 and making worldwide stops through 2020 (including engagements in Australia, Vietnam, Thailand, the UK, Hungary, Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland, Finland, Norway and Ireland. Iliza returns to Playhouse Square Thurs., March 5 for one 7 pm performance in the Connor Palace Theatre. (Her two 2018 Playhouse Square performances were complete sellouts!)

Tickets go on sale Fri., Nov. 15 at 10 am. Prices will be $65, $45 & $35 at playhousesquare.org, 216-241-6000 and the Ticket Office. For VIP upgrades, visit iliza.com/tour. (A fan presale begins Wed., November 13 at 10 am.)

Iliza is one of today's leading comedians with a fan base who show their loyalty by creating their own Iliza-inspired swag to wear to her shows. Her 5th Netflix stand up special, UnVeiled, premieres November 19, 2019 and delves into her journey of getting married. Her past specials include War Paint, Freezing Hot, and Confirmed Kills. Her last Netflix special, 2018's Elder Millennial, is the subject of Iliza Shlesinger: Over & Over, her "fan-u-mentary," which is currently streaming and gives fans an inside look into the making of one of her specials.

On the acting front, she'll next be seen co-starring opposite Mark Wahlberg in the movie Wonderland, directed by Peter Berg, and recently wrapped production on The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show. Both premiere on Netflix in 2020. Her first book, Girl Logic: The Genius and the Absurdity (Hachette Book Group), is a subversively funny collection of essays and observations on a confident woman's approach to friendship, singlehood, and relationships. Iliza's new podcast, AIA: Ask Iliza Anything, offers her unique perspective to listeners, answering their questions on virtually any topic.

Iliza recently launched "Christmas Mouth," a limited-edition fragrance she created for her fans and named after her recently departed dog Blanche. It is currently available for purchase at iliza.com with $1 of every bottle sold between now and Cyber Monday (December 2, 2019) donated to benefit Best Friends Animal Society.





