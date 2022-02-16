FINAL BLOW By Dana Aber is Coming to The Depot

Fresh from New York City, Dana Aber's newest solo show, FINAL BLOW, makes its Cleveland debut this February by special engagement with The Depot in a 5-performance whirlwind weekend. FINAL BLOW explores "boundaries, bullies, besties, and blame" in a clever and quirky show-within-a-show construct, employing its creator's effervescent energy and comedic vulnerability to include the audience as it weaves around an ages-old question: when friendships blow up, who's really to blame?

In FINAL BLOW, one woman wonders whether the big bad wolf was really bad, or just had boundaries. As she, the Bride flails against the clock to rehearse her one-woman show, she also must wrestle with honoring her past through her upcoming-wedding's tricky guest list. One friend's reluctance to be a bridesmaid throws open the vault to all her previous failed friendships, and she begins to question the validity of all her former-besties and wonders where-or if-she went wrong. Sorting through the straw, sticks, and bricks of it all, she questions the cultural blame on boundary-setting, and wonders if the fairy tale got it all wrong.

The performance dates for FINAL BLOW are Friday February 25 at 6pm, Saturday February 26 at 2pm and 6pm, and Sunday February 27 at 3pm and 6pm, at The Depot Cleveland on 1668 40th St. in Cleveland, OH. The Depot is a unique performance venue and event space centrally located in the heart of Cleveland, Ohio. The Depot features light food and drink concessions for purchase and welcomes BYO-beverages. Proceeds from all events at The Depot Cleveland benefit the mission and vision of Spotlight Society, a 501(c)3 charitable organization which creates and promotes opportunities for young artists and performers in the Northern Ohio Community to participate in as many enriching, educational and empowering theatrical experiences as possible. Suggested donation, $15, reservations strongly recommended. Audience members should plan to arrive early for vaxx check and seating.

FINAL BLOW was originally directed in NYC by Ria T. Dilullo (Skeleton Rep) and stage-managed by Michelle Cage, with lighting design by Dana Sterling and production assistance by Daniel Scarantino.

A 20-year veteran of the stage, Dana Aber writes poems, essays, lyrics, and plays. FINAL BLOW is her 2nd full-length solo show. Her autobiographical 1-woman musical, Baggage at the Door, traverses her healing process from trauma-induced PTSD. Baggage at the Door was also seen onstage at the Teatro LATEA as a finalist in NYC's ONEFest,and earned Dana a month-long artist residency with Elsewhere Studios in Colorado in 2019. Baggage at the Door is anticipating its regional premiere in 2022. Her next solo show, Save/Reload, co-conceived with her brother, Broadway's Drew Aber, looks forward to a workshop process in the coming year. Dana Aber helms Big Thunder Productions NYC.

Don't miss FINAL BLOW at The Depot Cleveland: Friday February 25 at 6pm, Saturday February 26 at 2pm and 6pm, and Sunday February 27 at 3pm and 6pm, at The Depot on 1668 40th St. in Cleveland, OH. Suggested donation, $15.