Ensemble Theatre Celebrates a New Location and a Return to In-Person Programming With its 2022/2023 Season

ENSEMBLE THEATRE celebrates a new location and a return to in person programming with its 43rd 2022/2023 Season! All performances will take place in the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Notre Dame College in South Euclid.

All performances are Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 and Sundays at 2:00 unless otherwise specified.

CLYBOURNE PARK

By Bruce Norris

Directed by Celeste Cosentino

September 23-October 9, 2022

Winner of both the Pulitzer Prize and the Tony Award for Best Play, Clybourne Park is a razor-sharp satire about the politics of race. In response to Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun, playwright Bruce Norris setup Clybourne Park as a pair of scenes that bookend Hansberry's piece. Act One takes place in 1959, as white community leaders anxiously try to stop the sale of a home to a black family. Act Two is set in the same house in the present day, as the now predominantly African-American neighborhood battles to hold its ground in the face of gentrification.

DESCRIBE THE NIGHT

By Rajiv Joseph

Directed by Celeste Cosentino

CLEVELAND Premiere.

October 28 - November 13, 2022

In 1920, the Russian writer Isaac Babel wanders the countryside with the Red Cavalry. Seventy years later, a mysterious KGB agent spies on a woman in Dresden and falls in love. In 2010, an aircraft carrying most of the Polish government crashes in the Russian city of Smolensk. Set in Russia over the course of ninety years, this thrilling and epic play traces the stories of eight men and women connected by history, myth, and conspiracy theories.

THE RIVER

By Jez Butterworth

Directed by Ian Wolfgang Hinz

CLEVELAND Premiere.

February 17-March 5, 2023



On a moonless night in August when the sea trout are ready to run, a man brings his new girlfriend to the remote family cabin where he has come for the fly-fishing since he was a boy. But she's not the only woman he has brought here - or indeed the last. A bewitching story from the author of global smash hit Jerusalem, Jez Butterworth's play The River was first performed at The Royal Court Theatre, London, in October 2012.

THE LIGHT

By Loy A. Webb

Directed by Jeannine Gaskin

CLEVELAND Premiere.

May 26-June 11, 2023

A surprise proposal gift puts the future of Genesis and Rashad's relationship at risk when they are forced to confront a devastating secret from the past. The Light is a 70-minute, real-time rollercoaster ride of laughter, romance, and despair that uncovers how the power of radical love can be a healing beacon of light.