December 19th Update: CHICAGO - The Millennial Theatre Company Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW Cleveland Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Cleveland:

Best actor in a comedy or drama

nathaniel ams - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company 15%

Kyle Burnett - PUFFS - Broadview Heights Spotlights 12%

nathaniel ams - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Millennial Theatre Company 10%

Best Actor in a musical

Landon Talbert - CHICAGO - The Millenial Theatre Company 17%

Finn O'Hara - MATILDA - Easy Street Productions 9%

Alex Richter - A NEW BRAIN - Hathaway Brown Theater Institute 5%

Best actress in a comedy or drama

Loghan Talbert - MAMMA MIA! - crestview high school 14%

Marissa Dingess - 13 THE MUSICAL - Beck Center for the Arts 13%

Jen Justice - DEAD CERTAIN - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 10%

Best Actress in a musical

AnnaSophia Viccari - MATILDA - Easy Street Productions 15%

Lohgan Talbert - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - The Millenial Theatre Company 13%

Marissa Dingess - PRODUCTION 13 - Beck Center for the Arts 7%

Best choreographer

Makayla McIntosh - CHICAGO - The Millennial Theatre Company 21%

Megan Cleland - MATILDA - Easy Street Productions 14%

Bebe Weinberg Katz - MAMMA MIA! - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 9%

Best costume design of a drama or comedy

Pla Rockland - EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - Kent State University 23%

Katie Simón Atkinson & Jill Kenderes - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Wadsworth Footlighters 18%

Karen Cirino - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Aurora Community Theatre 13%

Best Costume Design of a musical

Adriana Cecchini - INTO THE WOODS - Jackson Players 14%

Vanessa Cook - A NEW BRAIN - Hathaway Brown Theater Institute 9%

Scott Zolkowski - HEATHERS - Western Reserve Playhouse 8%

Best director of a comedy or drama

Fred Sternfeld - OTHER DESERT CITIES - Clague Playhouse 9%

Katie Wells - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Rubber City Theatre 8%

Treva Offut - SEUCCAL - Heights Youth Theater 8%

Best director of a musical

Joe Asente - CHICAGO - The Millennial Theatre Company 20%

Todd Hancock - MATILDA - Easy Street Productions 12%

Devin Landis - INTO THE WOODS - Jackson Players 8%

Best musical director of a musical

Savannah Florkowski - CHICAGO - The Millennial Theatre Company 23%

Don Yallech - MATILDA - Easy Street Productions 13%

John Krol - A NEW BRAIN - Hathaway Brown Theater Institute 7%

Best production for young audiences

MATILDA - Easy Street Productions 21%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Near West Theatre 17%

A NEW BRAIN - Hathaway Brown Theatre Institute 10%

Best production of a drama or comedy

DRIVING MISS DAISY - Aurora Community Theatre 13%

EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - Kent State University 12%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Rubber City Theatre 10%

Best production of a musical

CHICAGO - The Millennial Theatre Company 34%

A NEW BRAIN - Hathaway Brown Theater Institute 12%

HEATHERS - Western Reserve Playhouse 8%

Best scenic design of a drama or comedy

Amanda Nerby - EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - Kent State University 14%

Todd Plone - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Aurora Community Theatre 14%

Brenton Cochran & Cory Ott - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Wadsworth Footlighters 13%

Best Scenic Design of a musical

Joe Asente - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company 17%

Adriana Cecchini - INTO THE WOODS - Jackson Players 13%

Ed Wolff - MAMMA MIA! - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 10%

Best sound design of a comedy or drama

Maggie Hamilton - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Aurora Community Theatre 33%

Michael Lenzo - THE TURN OF THE SCREW - East Cleveland Theater 19%

Justin Herman - WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf - Western Reserve Playhouse 17%

Best sound design of a musical

Carlton Guc - OLIVER - Hathaway Brown Theatre Institute 27%

Justin Herman - HEATHERS - Western Reserve Playhouse 23%

Tim Anderson - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Broadview Heights Spotlights 20%

