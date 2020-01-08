DIVORCEES, EVANGELIST AND VEGETARIANS is Coming to Playhouse Square

The Gustavo Ott comedy produced by LatinUs Theatre Company - and performed entirely in Spanish - makes its Ohio debut this February. Sometimes, life's challenges can bring about the unlikeliest of friendships. In Divorcees, Evangelist and Vegetarians (Divorciadas, Evangélicas y Vegetarianas) three women, each at a crossroads in their lives, face their demons and societies expectations with a little bit of irony. Divorcees, Evangelist and Vegetarians is a theatrical presentation in Spanish (with English supertitles projected on screen), from LatinUs Theater Company.

Gloria, a self-centered vegetarian; Beatriz, a resentful divorcee; and Meche, an existential evangelical explores themes of love, maternity, work, and religion. Under the direction of Kivin Bauzo, three local Latina actresses will address the pressures women face to behave in a certain way. Divorcees, Evangelist and Vegetarians has played to audiences across the U.S. and Europe and remains ever so prominent in this era of feminism revival.

LatinUs and the production of Divorcees, Evangelist and Vegetarians is made possible by support from The George Gund Foundation, The Cleveland Foundation and Cuyahoga Arts and Culture.

About LatinUs Theater Company:

LatinUs Theater Company contributes to educating the Hispanic community by promoting and producing artistic and theatrical works in Spanish, honoring the cultural heritage and traditions of the Latin American population of Northeast Ohio. For more information on LatinUs Theater Company visit https://www.latinustheater.com.

For more information on the performance, show times, or to purchase tickets for any of the above dates visit playhousesquare.org or call 216-241-6000.





Related Articles Shows View More Cleveland Stories

More Hot Stories For You