Comic Book Day Announced at Beck Center For The Arts

Beck Center for the Arts is thrilled to announce Comic Book Day 2022, taking place on May 7, from 10 am to 2 pm. Comic Book Day will consist of cartooning demonstrations for participants of all ages, including free workshops (registration is required) for those ages six to ten, and eleven and up with Samantha Reveley, illustrator of the new children's book: The Curse of Captain Cole: A Sydney Shorts Adventure. Attendees will have the opportunity to pick up a free comic book showcasing Beck Center instructors' and students' work, and participate in activities and view booths throughout Beck's lobby.

Jessica McGrath, Beck Center Assistant Director of Education says, "Comic Book Day is a fun-filled day at Beck Center to celebrate professional comic artists, the creation process, and provide inspiration for the next generation. Our cartooning students and faculty work hard each year to craft our annual Beck Comic Book issue, which we can't wait to hand out and brighten the faces of those that attend our event!"

Ryan Finley, a Cleveland-based freelance hand-drawn sketch artist, as well as a visual arts instructor at Beck Center, will also be on hand for demonstrations at Comic Book Day. Ryan's work can be found on his Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages, and by searching his handle of @ArtByRyanFinley. Ryan and his daughter Keira presented their work in the Bulicek Gallery at Beck Center in January 2022.

This event is free and open to the public. Beck Center for the Arts is located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood, just ten minutes west of downtown Cleveland. Free onsite parking is available. For more information visit beckcenter.org or call Beck Center Customer Service at 216.521.2540 x10.

