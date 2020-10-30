Cleveland Public Theatre Presents …OR DOES IT EXPLODE? via Zoom

...Or Does it Explode? will perform live at 7:00pm (ET) on November 6, 7, 12, 13, 19, and 21.

Cleveland Public Theatre has announced the Zoom adaptation of ...Or Does it Explode?, written and directed by John Dayo-Aliya, and performed by Austin Sasser, Benjamin Black, De Andre Hairston-Karim, and Dar'Jon Bentley. ...Or Does it Explode? will perform live at 7:00pm (ET) on November 6, 7, 12, 13, 19, and 21.

This theatrical piece uses poetry, dance, and other contemporary theatre forms to explore questions of what it means to be Black, male, and young in the 21st century. ...Or Does it Explode?, an unflinching portrayal of profound anger, hurt, and joy, blends stories gathered from men ages 16-35 in Akron, Ohio. Thought-provoking vignettes display social conditions and contradictions, and what it means to do justice to one another.

...Or Does it Explode? will perform live on Zoom at 7:00pm (ET) on November 6, 7, 12, 13, 19, and 21. The run time is 60 minutes, and the virtual "house" is limited to 35 "seats".

Tickets are $1; suggested donation $1 to $99. Patrons must use Zoom to see this work and will receive an email 1-2 hours before showtime with the meeting login information. Please note online sales for each performance will close at 5:00pm (ET).

Purchase tickets at www.cptonline.org or call the CPT Box Office at 216.631.2727 ext. 501..

