Cleveland Play House Names Rachel Fink as Managing Director

Fink comes to Cleveland from Chicago where she served as Executive Director of Lookingglass Theatre Company.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & More Photo 2 THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
Review: KEN LUDWIG'S MORIARTY: A NEW SHERLOCK HOLMES ADVENTURE at Cleveland Play House Photo 3 Review: KEN LUDWIG'S MORIARTY: A NEW SHERLOCK HOLMES ADVENTURE at Cleveland Play House
World Premiere of Ken Ludwig's MORIARTY: A NEW SHERLOCK HOLMES ADVENTURE is Coming to Clev Photo 4 World Premiere of Ken Ludwig's MORIARTY: A NEW SHERLOCK HOLMES ADVENTURE is Coming to Cleveland Play House

Cleveland Play House Names Rachel Fink as Managing Director

The Cleveland Play House Board of Directors has announced that arts advocate and executive leader Rachel Fink has been appointed as Managing Director. A stalwart supporter of leadership development and cultural policy, Fink comes to Cleveland from Chicago where she served as Executive Director of Lookingglass Theatre Company. She led the Tony Award-winning institution through their tumultuous challenges due to the pandemic, supporting their rebuild into their current reemergence.

Prior to her position in Chicago, Fink served as Managing Director of Theatre Bay Area, providing direct service and support to more than 300 theatres and 2,000 artists across the San Francisco Bay Area. She returns to Northeast Ohio, having grown up in University Heights, as well as to CPH, where she spent her formative years in the Cleveland Play House Curtain Puller program as well as an intern in the marketing, education, and general management departments.

Rachel Fink says, “I am thrilled to be coming home after 25 years away from the 216.” Fink says, “I learned to love the arts growing up in Cleveland, from my time at Cleveland Heights High School, where my passion for arts access, social justice and inclusive, equitable practices was ignited, through my years at Case Western Reserve University. I had my earliest exposure to professional theater here, including, yes, time at the Cleveland Play House that I’m now honored to serve again. I can’t wait to get started.”

Fink has held professional distinctions regionally and internationally. Her professional experience includes the Berkeley Repertory Theatre in California, where she founded the Berkeley Rep School of Theatre, developing programs that served tens of thousands of students of all ages. She was a Fellow at the Civic Leadership Academy at the University of Chicago/Harris School of Public Policy. Fink served as the US delegate for the British Council’s Cultural Leadership International Programme. She was a member of the American Express/Aspen Institute Fellowship for Emerging Nonprofit Leaders inaugural class and was a member of the 2016 artEquity anti-racism National Facilitator cohort. Fink is a League of Chicago Theatres board member, has served on the board of Theatre Bay Area, and has planned numerous national professional convenings for emerging arts leaders. She holds a B.A. in Theatre Arts from Case Western Reserve University and an M.F.A. in Theater Management from the Yale School of Drama.

The months-long search for CPH’s next permanent Managing Director was conducted by Management Consultants for the Arts. The firm is also leading the search for CPH’s next Artistic Director to co-lead the 108-year-old institution. Mark Cuddy, who has served as Interim Artistic and Managing Director since October 2022, will continue to serve as Interim Artistic Director until that position is filled.

CPH Board Chair Michael Meehan says, “We are very excited to introduce Rachel Fink as our new Managing Director.” Meehan says, “The search process was thoughtful and meticulous, and considered many worthy candidates from around the nation. Just as Rachel is thrilled to come home, we are equally thrilled to be bringing her home to Northeast Ohio.”

Fink will begin her tenure this summer.



RELATED STORIES - Cleveland

Review: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Connor Palace Photo
Review: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Connor Palace

Dear Evan Hansen at Connor Palace is a top-ranking musical drama that highlights social anxiety, suicide, family angst, and teenage drug addiction. Based on real-life incidents, it explores the complexities of mental health and societal investigation. With a pop-contemporary musical theatre sound, it is a must-see musical for those interested in boundary-pushing storytelling.

Beck Center For The Arts Reveals Historic 90th Anniversary Season Lineup Photo
Beck Center For The Arts Reveals Historic 90th Anniversary Season Lineup

Beck Center for the Arts has announced its historic 90th Anniversary, and the 2023-2024 Professional Theater Season. Learn more about the full season lineup here!

Station Hope Features a Poet Laureate, a Focus on Jesse Owens, a Local Jazz Club, and More Photo
Station Hope Features a Poet Laureate, a Focus on Jesse Owens, a Local Jazz Club, and More

Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT) presents the 10th anniversary of Station Hope on Saturday, May 27, 2023, from 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm on the grounds of Cleveland’s first authenticated Underground Railroad site St. John’s Episcopal Church at 2600 Church Avenue. Station Hope is a jubilant community event celebrating Cleveland’s social justice heritage and exploring contemporary struggles for freedom and equity.

THE LOST WEEKEND: THE PHOTOGRAPHY OF MAY PANG Exhibition To Be Presented At Up Front Art S Photo
THE LOST WEEKEND: THE PHOTOGRAPHY OF MAY PANG Exhibition To Be Presented At Up Front Art Space

Few people knew John Lennon as intimately as May Pang. Pang was Lennon's lover during the infamous 'Lost Weekend' which lasted 18 months during late 1973 through 1975. During this highly creative time for Lennon, Pang took candid photos of Lennon in a comfortable, relaxed environment.


More Hot Stories For You

Beck Center For The Arts Reveals Historic 90th Anniversary Season LineupBeck Center For The Arts Reveals Historic 90th Anniversary Season Lineup
Station Hope Features a Poet Laureate, a Focus on Jesse Owens, a Local Jazz Club, and MoreStation Hope Features a Poet Laureate, a Focus on Jesse Owens, a Local Jazz Club, and More
THE LOST WEEKEND: THE PHOTOGRAPHY OF MAY PANG Exhibition To Be Presented At Up Front Art SpaceTHE LOST WEEKEND: THE PHOTOGRAPHY OF MAY PANG Exhibition To Be Presented At Up Front Art Space
MOULINE ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Comes To Playhouse Square In JuneMOULINE ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Comes To Playhouse Square In June

Videos

Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Video Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED
Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Video
Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call
Tony Nominee Ben Platt Thinks the World is Finally Ready for PARADE Video
Tony Nominee Ben Platt Thinks the World is Finally Ready for PARADE
View all Videos

Cleveland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beethoven's Ode to Joy
Blossom Music Center (7/01-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shrek the Musical
Cassidy Theatre (12/01-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cinderella
Cassidy Theatre (10/06-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Movie Night Live: Disney: The Sound of Magic
Blossom Music Center (9/01-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinky Boots
Cassidy Theatre (6/09-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Once On This Island
Senney Theater (7/07-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Debussy's La Mer
Blossom Music Center (7/22-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express
Weathervane Playhouse (9/28-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mozart in the Meadows
Blossom Music Center (8/12-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Movie Night Live: Jurassic Park
Blossom Music Center (7/07-7/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You