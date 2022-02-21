Cleveland Play House to Present ANTIGONE

Cleveland Play House will present an urgent, strikingly relevant take on the classic Greek play, Antigone. Freely adapted by Emily Mann from the play by Sophocles, the epic tragedy runs March 5 - 27, 2022 in the Outcalt Theatre at Playhouse Square. Directed by Lauren Keating, the production features Isaac Baker, Mariah Burks, Kristina Gabriela, Steve Gladstone, Sierra Grabowska, Bridget Kim, Gustavo MÃ¡rquez, Vanessa Morosco, Fabio Polanco, Christopher Portley, Laura Starnik, Jordan Taylor, and Noah Williams. Tickets can be purchased via clevelandplayhouse.com.

In a dystopian near-future, a war-torn nation struggles for peace and unity. The newly appointed leader Creon stands for law and order. But her niece, Antigone, kneels for justice. Neither will yield, and a fatal battle of wills rages. Pushed to extremes, who will bend, and who will break? A high-stakes, timeless tale, Antigone burns with contemporary relevance, as age and youth clash over the future of their country.

Adapted to speak to 21st century concerns, the pulsing, fast-paced story of Antigone, written by 5th-century-BC Greek playwright Sophocles, draws prescient parallels to current sociopolitical climates, presenting a timely debate about what is lawful, and what is just. The play is the final installment of the Theban trilogy, which includes Oedipus Rex and Oedipus at Colonus. All three dramas concern the fate of Thebes during and after the reign of King Oedipus, Antigone's father. After several failed attempts to establish new leadership in Thebes, a bloody civil war ensues and Oedipus' sibling, Creon, steps into the role. As ruler, Creon aims to keep the peace through immovable rule of law; however, Antigone's beliefs force her to speak truth to power with the familiar passion of a modern activist. Antigone follows a family consumed by ideological conflicts, as different generations debate the true meaning of justice. As experienced politician Creon bristles at young Antigone's radical ideas, there's a timeless clash between "new order" and "old guard," - one played out again today across protest movements, embittered legislatures, and dinner tables throughout the nation.

CPH Artistic Director Laura Kepley says, "A great play is going to resonate with its moment. In these past two years, we, as a culture, have seen up close what civil war might look like, in the events of January 6, 2021. We have experienced death on a previously unimaginable level. We have seen great shifts in societal norms. We have watched leaders struggle to meet the challenges of this moment and we have felt the impact of their decisions. This play allows us to have deeper conversations about leadership and justice in our current moment."

At the helm of this production is Director Lauren Keating, former Associate Producer of the Guthrie Theatre and accomplished director of classics Off-Broadway and beyond. Keating says, "Looking at characters of the past allows us to engage with ourselves...Antigone asks 'How do we learn to listen? How do we learn to pivot? How do we learn to come together for change?' And is there anything more pressing for us now, today, than answering those questions? We wanted to create an epic world with a modern heart."

CPH's production of Antigone is women-led, both onstage and behind the scenes. The production features Cleveland native Mariah Burks (Blackademics; Clue: A New Comedy) as the titular character, and Vanessa Morosco (Off-Broadway's Around the World in 80 Days) in the role of Creon, typically played by a male performer. Through these characters' struggles, Antigone questions what society asks of women in leadership, especially when the path to justice is not clear.

Keating says, "We're asking 'What does it mean to be a good leader, and what does it mean for a woman to take on this kind of power? What are the unique pressures?' While Creon is having a hard time listening to other perspectives, there are also societal, external pressures pushing down on her. We're really trying to question how each of us in society is participating in the choices our leaders make...We wanted to have a dialogue about where each of us sits in our society, how we move to a place of change and a place that truly embraces real justice for all of us and allows each of us to be our full selves."

The creative team also includes scenic design by Courtney O'Neill, who draws ample inspiration from contemporary Cleveland. O'Neill bases key elements of the dystopian set on Cleveland's City Hall. Costume designer Sara Ryung Clement brings fresh perspective to the classic story with thoughtful plays on gender, featuring vibrant "near-future" costumes that cleverly thwart binary norms. Rounding out the design team is Karin Olson as lighting designer and Megan Culley as sound designer.

CPH's 2019-2020 Season production of Antigone was in its second week of rehearsal when it had to be cancelled on March 13, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. This 2022 production brings CPH's "Homecoming" season full circle.

Keating says, "Our average audience member, because of the events of 2020, because of so many events that have recently been in the news, will have so much more vocabulary and context to understand these themes. That allows us to have a much deeper conversation with the audience through the show."

Laura Kepley says, "What was happening in these rehearsal spaces [back in 2020] was electric and thrilling. The decision to bring Antigone back was one of the easiest decisions ever, because we knew the story was only going to get more relevant. We just couldn't imagine how relevant."

Antigone is sponsored by KeyBank, the 2021-2022 season sponsor of Cleveland Play House.

Tickets to Antigone range from $15 to $95. Student tickets are $15 (valid student ID required). Ohio Direction/EBT cardholders receive $5 admission to any performance (up to eight tickets). Military personnel and their immediate families receive 50% off tickets. Tickets can be purchased by calling 216.241.6000 or by visiting clevelandplayhouse.com.