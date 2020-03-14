Cirque Du Soleil Cancels Crystal Performances In Cleveland

Taking into consideration the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommendation for social distancing as well as the escalation of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, CRYSTAL by Cirque du Soleil is cancelling its Cleveland, OH engagements, which were scheduled to take place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse from June 24th until June 28th, 2020.

Carrying out operations all over the world, Cirque du Soleil regularly updates its procedures and applies specific measures to each region of the world and to each project in order to meet the highest standards of health and safety in this evolving situation worldwide.

Although this situation results from circumstances beyond its control, Cirque du Soleil apologizes for any inconvenience this cancellation may cause. The Touring Show Division at Cirque du Soleil is currently working on the next visit of one of its shows in Cleveland, OH.

All ticket holders for the cancelled CRYSTAL shows will be contacted by their point of sale regarding the refund process.





