Canton Museum of Art Plans to Reopen on June 30

The Canton Museum of Art plans to reopen to the public in a limited capacity on Tuesday, June 30. CMA's first phase hours will be Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through mid-July. This allows time for proper cleaning of gallery and lobby areas before, during, and after opening. The Museum's hours and days will likely expand later in July, including weekends, and at this time we anticipate being back to regular days and hours, still with limited capacity, when a new round of exhibitions open later in August.



"We look forward to welcoming visitors back inside our galleries and classrooms, but the health and welfare of our visitors and staff is of utmost importance. We want to reopen safely and we ask for everyone's continued patience, understanding, and support as we navigate these new times and adjust to several new practices," said Museum Director Max R. Barton II. "We also want visitors to be fully informed on what to expect when they return, so they feel comfortable and safe."



CMA has been working behind the scenes since April to make sure visitors and staff remain safe upon returning. The Museum is following guidelines from the Ohio Governor's Office and Ohio Department of Public Health (Responsible RestartOhio Museum Sector Reopen Guidelines), CDC, the American Alliance of Museums, and best practices set forth by museum directors across the state and country for safe reopening amid COVID-19. CMA's reopening plan was informed and reviewed by a board certified infectious disease physician, and it was approved by the Board of Trustees in a May 27 special meeting.



From June 30 through July, admission will be free, courtesy of PNC Foundation. There will be limited capacity for the first month, approximately 25 percent of regular capacity in the galleries at any given time, translating to roughly 200 free timed entry throughout the day. Timed entry tickets for 6 slots (10 - 11 a.m., 11 a.m. - 12 p.m., 12 - 1 p.m., 1 - 2 p.m., 2 - 3 p.m., and 3 - 4 p.m.) will be available at the museum website at cantonart.org. The first hour, the 10 - 11 a.m. time slot, is reserved for seniors and other high-risk visitors. Tickets will be available in 15 minute intervals, and the last tickets for the day will be at 3 p.m. Tickets are on a first come, first-served basis, and visitors are strongly encouraged to reserve online. Watch for details of when the ticket link goes active later this month.



Health and Safety Guidelines

Upon entry, visitors will notice signage designed to keep them informed about CMA's health and safety protocols and processes, including health screening questions. There is one entrance/exit to the Museum, through the Cultural Center doors off Market Avenue North, and then the main Museum doors inside. These are separated and will be designated for entrance and exit.



All CMA staff members are required to wear masks, and we ask that all visitors wear masks at all times inside the Museum to protect each other and Museum staff. Single-use masks will be available for $1.00 upon entry. Acrylic partitions are installed at the Patron Services desk and Artisan Boutique counter.

CMA's Patron Services staff will assist with verifying tickets and answering any other questions about your visit. Visitors to the Boutique are limited to three at a time, and will be required to use hand sanitizer upon entry. Surfaces will be sanitized immediately after visits.



Sanitizing stations are being installed throughout the Museum, including on entry. Floor markings, stanchions, and signage will facilitate 6 feet social distancing. Galleries will have one-way traffic flow, and Patron Services staff will monitor and assist in maintaining gallery capacity levels and flow. We ask that all visitors help facilitate social distancing and be aware of your surroundings at all times.

Restrooms will be checked and cleaned on an hourly schedule throughout the day, and touchless options are being installed as they become available.

Facilities staff will be sanitizing surfaces throughout the Museum during open hours, including door handles, door frames, and bench seats in the lobby (limited seating is available).



All visits to the galleries will be self-guided, as tours are unavailable. The high-touch Education Station activities in the Museum lobby are not available at this time.



Large bags are prohibited, as well as outside food and beverage. Water fountains and vending machines will initially remain closed. Small bags and childcare items are allowed.



CMA's "Canton Museum of Art Magazine" is not available in printed form at this time, but is available digitally on the CMA website at cantonart.org/magazine.



The Museum's spaces remain closed to all larger event gatherings and rentals until further notice.

CMA is monitoring the COVID-19 situation regularly and will modify its protocols and processes as new information from state and local officials and the CDC becomes available. Stay informed and up-to-date at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Current exhibitions that opened virtually in May are on view through July 19. However, we anticipate extending these exhibitions through early August. Watch for details later this month as our schedule adjusts. Exhibitions include: Reflections: The Artistic Spirit of Merv Corning, Patient Work: Watercolors by J.D. Titzel, Symbolic Narrative: Ceramics by Taylor Robenalt, and A Portrait of Americana: American Life from the CMA Collection. The Museum will continue to offer virtual art experiences online, with our CMA From Home and social media sites. Virtual tours for each exhibition remain available on the CMA website under the link for each.



"CMA prides itself on being a place 'Where Art Meets Life,'" said Barton. "We love bringing people together to share the stories behind the art and to explore creativity, diversity of expression, and how art can inspire and help heal the mind and body. I cannot think of a better way to start to celebrate CMA's 85th Anniversary in the coming season."

