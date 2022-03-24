CWRU/CPH Presents Suspenseful New Play PASSAGE

The Case Western Reserve University/Cleveland Play House MFA Acting Program Class of 2024 makes their Cleveland debut with Christopher Chen's Passage.

Directed by Donald Carrier, Director of the CWRU/CPH MFA Acting Program, the production runs March 23 - April 2, 2022 in the Helen Theatre at Playhouse Square. The cast includes Josh Bates, Madeline Calais, Ellen Grace Diehl, Victoria Alev Duffy, Dylan Ireland, Shunté Lofton, Gavin Michaels, and AJ Ruiz. General admission tickets are $15 and can be purchased at 216.241.6000 or www.clevelandplayhouse.com.

Written by Obie Award-winning playwright Christopher Chen, Passage is inspired by E.M. Forster's 1924 novel A Passage to India and explores the ideologies of colonialism, xenophobia, and economic dominion. The story takes place in Country X, which is occupied by Country Y. The citizens from both countries are identified by letters. A friendship between two people is challenged in a climate of fear and distrust, leading to an explosive accusation. Passage explores how power imbalances affect personal and interpersonal dynamics across a spectrum of situations, and creates a suspenseful story about the challenges of true connection.

English writer E.M. Forster spent consequential time in India during the early 20th century. In 1913, he visited the Barabar Caves, among other places, and also served as the private secretary to the Maharaja of the Dewas State. Forster's experiences in India and his examination of colonial relations between Britain and India would go on to inspire the central conflict in his acclaimed novel, A Passage to India.

Christopher Chen's provocative play inspired by Forster's tale was developed with support from The Ground Floor at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Berkeley, CA. It was then presented as part of the 2017 Contemporary American Voices Festival at Long Wharf Theatre in New Haven, CT, before receiving its world premiere in 2018 at the Wilma Theatre, Philadelphia, PA. The play received its Off-Broadway premiere at Soho Repertory Theatre in 2019.

At the helm of this production is Donald Carrier, Director of the CWRU/CPH MFA Acting Program. Carrier says, "I was intrigued when I first heard about the play Passage by Christopher Chen. I was a big E.M. Forster fan as a college student, and had worked my way through A Room with a View, Howard's End, Where Angels Fear to Tread, Maurice and arguably his greatest work, A Passage To India." He continues to say, "While Passage touches on many contemporary hot-button issues like colonialism and cultural and economic domination, it is ultimately a play about a more universal need. Can we truly have honest and deep connections between individuals when there are power differentials at play? What are the internal and external obstacles that thwart the open heart?"

Carrier says, "Chen has stated that this play is about the human desire to connect with others in a deep way that is often foiled by obstacles imposed by power structures. The relevance to perform this play at this time can't be understated. It's also an ideal play to explore in the first year of training as it encourages our students to connect with each other, to work together as an interdependent ensemble that lifts each other up in creative projects."

"Christopher Chen's Passage is a timely play for what feels like a 'restart' in theatrical experiences: both in terms of acknowledging the times we're in societally, but also just in the sheer fact of having live performances again," says Jerrold Scott, Katharine Bakeless Nason Professor in Theater/Chair and Producing Director. "For the keen and talented students of the MFA Class of 2024, this is going to be a terrific opportunity for them to show their range and talent in a play that fits perfectly into our zeitgeist."

CPH Artistic Director Laura Kepley says, "Passage, with a thematic focus on the need for connection and understanding, is a fitting play for this current moment. After two years of navigating the pandemic, the need to strengthen empathy and break down isolation is more urgent than ever. This play, with its ensemble-based structure, provides an opportunity for connection and trust-building for the Class of 2024. These eight extraordinary actors will be combining their individual talents for the first time as a new ensemble. Everyone at CPH is incredibly excited for this cohort to make their Cleveland debut."

The creative team includes: scenic design by Cameron Caley Michalak, costume design by Esther Haberlen, lighting design by Jaemin Park, sound design by Richard B. Ingraham, and choreography by Kenya Woods.

Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Play House gratefully acknowledge the following sponsors of the CWRU/CPH MFA Acting Program: Cynthia Kellogg Barrington Endowment Fund, The Cleveland Foundation, Tom F. and Anne Degnan, and ExxonMobil Foundation.

General admission tickets to all performances of Passage are $15. Student tickets are $7.50 (valid student ID required). Ohio Direction/EBT cardholders receive $5 admission to any performance (up to eight tickets). Tickets can be purchased by calling 216.241.6000 or by visiting www.clevelandplayhouse.com.