Broadway In Akron Series To Present MRS. DOUBTFIRE And THE MUSIC MAN; Tickets On Sale This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Playhouse Square has announced that tickets for the final two shows in the 2025–2026 Broadway in Akron series will go on sale Wednesday, October 1 at 10:00 a.m. The national tours of Mrs. Doubtfire and Meredith Willson’s The Music Man will be presented at E.J. Thomas Hall at the University of Akron.

Mrs. Doubtfire will play January 20–21, 2026. Based on the beloved film, the musical comedy follows out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard, who transforms himself into Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay close to his children after a divorce. The show features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne and Karey Kirkpatrick.

Based on original direction by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, the tour is helmed by director Steve Edlund and choreographer Michaeljon Slinger. Scenic design is by David Korins, costumes by Catherine Zuber, and lighting by Philip S. Rosenberg. The production is produced and general managed by Work Light Productions.

The Music Man will follow on February 18–19, 2026. Meredith Willson’s six-time Tony Award-winning classic tells the story of fast-talking con man Harold Hill, who plans to swindle the people of River City, Iowa, but ends up falling for the town librarian, Marian. With iconic songs including “Seventy-Six Trombones,” “Ya Got Trouble,” and “‘Till There Was You,” the show remains a cornerstone of the American musical.

This new national tour is directed by Matt Lenz with choreography by Emmy Award winner Joshua Bergasse. Scenic design is by Ann Beyersdorfer, video design by Lisa Renkel, and lighting by Tony Award winner Ken Billington. Costumes are the original Broadway designs by Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto. The production is presented by Big League Productions.

Both productions begin at 7:30 p.m. For more information about Broadway in Akron, visit playhousesquare.org/akron.