Beck Center For The Arts Presents THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS

Beck Center for the Arts is pleased to produce The Scottsboro Boys with the esteemed Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre Program. This limited engagement runs February 7 through 23, 2020 in the Mackey Theater. Tickets are on sale now.

With a book by David Thompson , The Scottsboro Boys holds the distinction of the last production created by venerable songwriting team of composer John Kander and lyricist Fred Ebb . They were primarily known for stage musicals, such as the poignant Cabaret and sexy Chicago. The Scottsboro Boys is a musical with the framework of a minstrel show. This powerful musical is based on the true story of nine young black men in a landmark case that helped give rise to the civil rights movement and changed history. This production was nominated for the 2010 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical and Outstanding Book of a Musical, as well as nominations for 2010 Tony Award Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score.

Jon Martinez, director of The Scottsboro Boys, was tapped by Victoria Bussert of Baldwin Wallace to direct and choreograph Be More Chill, a co-production with Baldwin Wallace Music Theatre Program at Playhouse Square. The show went on to perform on Broadway. Mr. Martinez has also directed and choreographed in theaters across Chicago. He currently teaches in After School Matters, a program provided by the City of Chicago to high schools without sustainable theater programs.

"The power and relevancy of this story is felt even today. It ripples through American history and exposes an embedded problem we still have. This show pulls back the curtain and presents us with our past in the effort to not make it our future," says director Jon Martinez.

For more information visit beckcenter.org or call Beck Center Customer Service at 216.521.2540 x10.





Related Articles Shows View More Cleveland Stories

More Hot Stories For You