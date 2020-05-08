Beck Center For The Arts Launches Online Summer Camps and Classes

Beck Center for the Arts, in adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, has pivoted to online only arts educational programing for summer of 2020. Beck Center understands the need, especially during this worldwide crisis, for the arts as an entertaining and healing force for all ages, as well as a way to connect the community, virtually.

Since mid-March students have experienced Beck Center's arts education classes and lessons online, using Google Classroom and Zoom to continue working on their arts interests, or to engage in a new interest.

Ed Gallagher, Director of Education at Beck Center for the Arts for over 25 years, as well as a trained music therapist says, "Challenging times call for creative solutions and Beck Center faculty members have put together an exciting line-up of over 80 classes, 21 camps, and a myriad of private lessons for the community this summer. Being home can be creative, it can be fun, and it can be a time of exploration. Our online camps, classes, lessons, and creative arts opportunities provide the community with amazing ways to make this the best summer possible. Our programming is for ages six months to 100 years of age. Many of us will spend a lot of time at home this summer. Spend some of that time being creative with Beck Center as you explore new opportunities or expand upon your growing skills - with Beck@Home, right there for you."

Each class is around 30-45 minutes each week and has several ways to engage, so the student can work on the course material when it works best for them. Classes are open to continuing students, and new students. Registration is available now. Camps begin June 1 and classes run thorough August 14, 2020.

Beck Center is located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood, just ten minutes west of downtown Cleveland, as well as anywhere you access the internet. For more information visit beckcenter.org/education-programming or call Beck Center Customer Service at 216.521.2540 x10, Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., EST.





