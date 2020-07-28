Beck Center For The Arts Launches In-Person and Online Classes in Fall 2020

Beck Center for the Arts, in an effort to continually adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic, has created robust in-person and online arts educational offerings for fall of 2020. Beck Center continues to respond to the needs of the community through arts experiences, as an entertaining and healing force for all ages, and abilities.

Since mid-March 2020 students have experienced Beck Center's arts education classes and lessons online, using Google Classroom and Zoom to continue pursuing their arts interests, or to engage in a new interest. Now, the time has come to reopen the campus to the public on August 31, with in-person classes, and online classes, beginning on September 9.

Ed Gallagher, Director of Education at Beck Center for the Arts, as well as a board certified music therapist for over 26 years says, "The Education team did a great job creating a meaningful curriculum resulting in 145 weekly classes, of which 64 are online, and 77 will be in-person on our Lakewood campus. At the onset of the pandemic crisis Beck Center, along with all institutions that provide in-person instruction, was faced with pivoting to an online teaching and learning model. This education format had never been utilized at Beck Center. The fall will see Beck Center offering 30% fewer courses than is the norm, with in-person and online courses to meet the needs and desires of our families and students. Technology needs have grown, infrastructure is being expanded, and the financial outlay for hardware and software is substantial. In addition, we must be poised to move all classes onto the online platform should our area spike with diagnosis or should the state or region shut down for a prolonged period of time."

Students and families have expressed a strong desire to return to Beck Center's Lakewood campus for classes. For a full lineup of the arts education offerings please click here. Fall Education registration is available now at beckcenter.org.

Accommodations have been created to keep students, families, faculty, and staff safe while creating arts experiences on campus. Face coverings will be required for all individuals ages 6 and older. Social distancing marks will be present in all learning spaces, and clearly marked throughout the three buildings. Hand sanitizer will be available at all entrances, and in each classroom and studio space. A 15 minute break will be instituted between classes to ensure that spaces may be cleaned. The complete protocols will be shared via beckcenter.org. These protocols are in alignment with Destination Cleveland's "CLEan Committed" Program, Actor's Equity Association, guided by the CDC, Ohio Department of Health, Ohio Department of Education, Ohio Citizens for the Arts, local medical facilities, and school systems.

Beck Center is located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood, just ten minutes west of downtown Cleveland, as well as anywhere you access the internet. For more information visit beckcenter.org/education-programming or call Beck Center Customer Service at 216.521.2540 x10.

