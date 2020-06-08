BWW Preview: NEWS ABOUT KARAMU, CESEAR'S FORUM, LIZA MINELLI, TMPT, LGBTQIA+ COMMUNITY and more….

KARAMU HOUSE, THE COUNTRY'S OLDEST BLACK THEATRE PRESENTS FREEDOM ON THE JUNETEENTH

Celebrate. Educate. Heal. Activate.

On Juneteenth, Friday, June 19, 2020, the commemoration of the ending of slavery in the U.S., Karamu House will debut Freedom on Juneteenth, a program to feature musicians and vocalists, spoken word artists, and dancers, as they too, respond to the recent murders of Black Americans through their respective art forms. The program, to air at 7PM EST/4 PM PST on local television stations, various streaming platforms, and social media, will also include live dialogue and conversation, with accessible resources in order to create change within our communities.

The Freedom on Juneteenth program is designed to celebrate, educate, heal and activate our communities. Audiences will be invited and encouraged to utilize the shared resources and to transform anger, disgust and frustration into decisive ballot responses in November, especially within local elections. Karamu House seeks to help educate all people on the political process and remind America that lawmakers serve at the pleasure of the people. Streaming details and locations to be listed, soon.

•••••••••••••••••••••

CESEAR'S FORUM FALL SHOW: POSTPONED

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cesear's Forum 2020 fall show has been postponed.



•••••••••••••••••••••••

Liza Minnelli CONCERTS NOW AVAILABLE TO STREAM

Liza Minnelli's 1972 concert, Liza With a Z-where she, songwriters John Kander and Fred Ebb, and director Bob Fosse were all fresh from the success of Cabaret-gets all the attention when it comes to Minnelli's concert career. As well it should! Staged seamlessly by Fosse, with Minnelli donning a series of Halston outfits and culminating in an explosive Cabaret medley, the concert is for Minnelli's reputation what the Carnegie Hall concert is to Judy Garland's.

But Liza With a Z is not the only live concert film Minnelli made. There's also 1979's Liza Minnelli in New Orleans, which includes her adrenalized take on "Some People" as well as a fully recreated staging of "Arthur in the Afternoon" from her Tony-winning turn in The Act.



Both films are available to stream on Amazon's Prime Video, offering fans a peek into Minnelli's prodigious talents at the peak of her powers.



•••••••••••••



THE MUSICAL THEATER PROJECT CANCELS TOP HAT BECAUSE IT IS OUT OF SYNC WITH WHAT THE COUNTRY IS EXPERIENCING



The Musical Theater Project has so enjoyed sharing movies with you recently and had every intention of introducing Top Hat this week prior to our regularly scheduled Q&A next Friday night. The Fred & Ginger classic is a fine film and we look forward to discussing it at a later date. However, it is a film that's glaringly out of sync with what we are experiencing as a country, so we have decided to postpone it for a bit.



Our next film will be the very timely 1776. Bill Rudman's introduction will be released on Friday, June 19th and he will discuss it live on Friday, June 26th. And as a bonus, he will prepare the particiants for the very special streaming broadcast of the original Broadway production of Hamilton airing exclusively on Disney Plus, Friday, July 3rd.



•••••••••••••••



PROGRAM CELEBRATES LGBTQIA+ COMMUNITY



June is Pride month, when the LGBTQIA+ community celebrates its. Hinenu, The Bolton Street Synagogue, Repair the World Baltimore, and Queer Core is presenting a multi-generational cast of LGBTQIA+ identifying community members to educate and allow others to learn about what Jewish tradition has to say about acceptance, equity, and love.

·Thursday, June 18th 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm (Eastern Time)

•••••••••••••••••••••

LINCOLN CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS' NEW BROADWAY FRIDAYS SERIES



The series, featuring free digital streams of past Live From Lincoln Center broadcasts, will now begin June 12 with Lincoln Center Theater's production of Douglas Carter Beane's dark comedy The Nance, starring Tony winner Nathan Lane and Tony winner Cady Huffman.



•••••••••••••••••••

