BETWEEN THE LINES to be Presented at Beck Center For The Arts Youth Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Beck Center for the Arts will present musical based on a young adult novel with the same name, Between the Lines.

Written by famous author Jodi Picoult and her daughter, Samantha van Leer, this plotline came to life after the duo sat down to write a novel together for the first time. By virtue of how very theatrical the fairytale is, they smartly recognized the opportunity to take the characters, who jump out of the pages of the story in the novel, into a live musical.



Sarah Clare, Associate Director of Theater Education, and the Director and Choreographer of the production states, “I’m always humbled by our incredible students and their abilities to engage not only in the materials of the production, but to have meaningful discussions regarding the text and how it relates to their personal experiences, the current political climate, and their aspirations. It is a blessing to work with students who see you, but who also allow themselves to be seen, not only as performers, but as individuals.”



In the companion novel to Between the Lines, Off the Page, Jodi Picoult and Samantha van Leer write “Given all these performances ... how do you ever know who you really are? Well, you have to find that rare someone for whom you're not putting on a show. Someone who shines a spotlight in your direction - not because you're who they need to be, or who they want you to be ... just because you're you.”



BETWEEN THE LINES includes music and lyrics by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson, a book by Timothy Allen McDonald and Jodi Picoult, based on the novel by Jodi Picoult and Samantha van Leer. Direction and choreography by Sarah Clare.

Running in the Senney Theater from May 2 to May 11, 2025. Fridays, May 2 & 9, 2025 at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays, May 3 & 10, 2025 at 7:30 p.m., Sundays, May 4 & 11, 2025 at 3:00 pm, with a Student Matinee on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Produced with permission by Music Theatre International (MTI).

Between the Lines is an empowering and enchanting new musical for anyone who has ever sought to find their place in the world. Between the Lines explores the story of an outsider in a new town and a new school. Delilah seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood by the handsome Prince Oliver. But, as the lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur in both extraordinary and astonishing ways, Delilah discovers how to find her place in the real world while keeping her dreams alive. This enchanting piece reminds the audience to live the story you want, if it is not the story you’re in.

Programming at Beck Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council. Beck Center gratefully acknowledges the generous funding provided by the citizens of Cuyahoga County through Cuyahoga Arts and Culture. For more information on Beck Center programming please visit beckcenter.org.



Beck Center for the Arts also offers arts education for all ages, all skill levels, and all abilities with classes and lessons in music, dance, visual arts, and theater, as well as creative arts therapies. Financial assistance is available for qualified applicants so that these programs can be enjoyed by all.

Comments