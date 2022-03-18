ALYSSA EDWARDS: LIFE, LOVE AND LASHES TOUR Announced At Playhouse Square!

Hailed as the "sickening queen supreme" by The Times, RuPaul's Drag Race sensation Alyssa Edwards will bring her Life, Love and Lashes Tour - a one-diva show to Playhouse Square on May 14. This show is a non-stop adrenaline spectacle - pulling back the velvet curtain to reveal Alyssa's most intimate secrets.



Following her sold out, critically acclaimed stint at the Vaudeville Theatre in London's historic West End last year, Alyssa promises "longer lashes, bigger wigs and louder tongue pops" in this expanded, reimagined extravaganza.



"This is a side of her that you have never seen before," said show producer Murray Hodgson. "We wanted to take the audience on a legendary theatrical journey - touching every arc of the rainbow that is the life of Alyssa. What she delivers on that stage is pure magic, and her fans will be left both shocked and inspired."

Slated as a "love letter from Alyssa," the show chronicles her yellow brick road to fame, laced with intimate anecdotes of a young boy with big dreams to the adventures of a budding superstar, and every glitter-filled moment in-between spanning across her 25-year career.

The 90-min show is a comedic and campy recital - packed with audacious reveals, gag-worthy costume changes and powerhouse performances by the "Dancing Queen" and her troupe of bodacious backup dancers.

Tickets can be purchased at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000.

Justin Dwayne Lee Johnson, known by his stage name Alyssa Edwards, is an American entertainer, choreographer, drag performer and television personality. With personal appearances and tours spanning the globe, Johnson balances his time between international bookings and teaching at his award-winning dance studio, Beyond Belief Dance Company.