2022 Blossom Music Festival To Include Film Scores of THE LORD OF THE RINGS and HARRY POTTER

Next summer at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, experience The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in Concert and Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsTM in Concert with The Cleveland Orchestra! Originally scheduled for 2020 and cancelled due to the pandemic, these 2022 Blossom Music Festival movie concerts will be presented in high definition on large screens, with the unforgettable scores performed live-to-picture by The Cleveland Orchestra. Just in time for this year's holiday gift giving, concert tickets go on sale to the public Tuesday, November 2, at the Severance Ticket Office, online at clevelandorchestra.com, or by calling Cleveland Orchestra Ticket Services at 216-231-1111 or 1-800-686-1141.

A special pre-sale for these concerts, begins today, Tuesday, October 26, available for those who purchased tickets to the originally-scheduled concerts in 2020, as well as current and recent subscribers to the 2021 Blossom Music Festival season and 2021-22 Cleveland Orchestra season.

On July 22, 23, and 24, 2022, relive the first installment of Peter Jackson's fantasy adventure trilogy, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in Concert, based on the novels of J.R.R. Tolkien. A long-lost ring has been found and, through twists of fate, is in the possession of a small hobbit named Frodo Baggins. When Gandalf the grey wizard discovers this ring is in fact the all-powerful One Ring, Frodo must lead an epic quest to Mount Doom in order to destroy it. He is joined by Gandalf, Legolas the elf, Gimli the dwarf, Aragorn, Boromir, and his three hobbit friends Merry, Pippin, and Samwise - the Fellowship of the Ring. Howard Shore's Academy Award-winning score captures Fellowship's sweeping emotion, thrilling vistas, and grand journeys.

"My first score for The Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Fellowship of the Ring, was the beginning of my journey into the world of Tolkien and I will always hold a special fondness for the music and the experience," said composer Howard Shore.



On August 20 & 21, 2022, rediscover one of the tales that sparked a cultural phenomenon: Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsTM, the second film in the Harry Potter series. Cars fly, trees fight back and a mysterious house-elf comes to warn Harry Potter at the start of his second year at Hogwarts. Adventure and danger await when bloody writing on a wall announces: The Chamber of Secrets has been opened. To save Hogwarts will require all of Harry, Ron, and Hermione's magical abilities and courage.

Earning a Grammy nomination for the score, the incredible music composed by John Williams became an instant classic, conjuring beautiful and soaring motifs continuing the adventures of Harry Potter on his magical journey.

In 2016, CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Consumer Products announced the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, a global concert tour celebrating the Harry Potter films. Since the world premiere of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert in June 2016, more than 2 million fans have enjoyed this magical experience from the Wizarding World, which is scheduled to include over 1,295 performances across more than 48 countries worldwide through 2021.



The complete 2022 Blossom Music Festival season, including the classical and additional pops offerings, will be announced early in 2022.



