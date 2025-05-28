Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati Provided Over $1 Million in School Ticket Subsidies in 2024-25 season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati (TCT) announced that its School Ticket Subsidy Program provided $1,018,460 in MainStage ticket support during the 2024-2025 season, helping ensure that live theatre remains accessible to students across Greater Cincinnati—regardless of financial background. More than 48,000 students attended the company’s weekday performances during the 24-25 season.

TCT’s subsidy program is designed to remove financial barriers for schools with limited resources, making it possible for thousands of children to experience the magic and educational power of live performance. The actual cost for a student to attend a MainStage production is approximately $30. In realizing that this is a steep price for many local schools, TCT provides subsidies so that no school ever pays more than $10 a ticket.

Even still, many schools cannot afford to bring their students at this lowered price due to limited resources and large student populations. Therefore, TCT’s School Ticket Subsidy Program allows for further discounts to schools with 50% or more of their students eligible for free or reduced lunch programs. These schools pay only $5 or less per student.

“No child should miss the chance to experience the magic of live theatre because their school can’t afford it,” said Kim Kern, President and CEO of The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati. “Thanks to the generosity of our donors and community partners, we are able to make that vision a reality for thousands of students each year.”

By closing the gap between the actual cost of live theatre and what schools can afford, the School Ticket Subsidy Program fulfills TCT’s mission to educate, entertain, and engage audiences of all backgrounds—ensuring that the life-changing impact of theatre is within reach for every child.

For more information on how to support this program or bring your school to a TCT performance, visit www.thechildrenstheatre.com.

For over a century, The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati has been creating unforgettable theatrical experiences for children and families. From its professional MainStage productions and touring shows to its acclaimed theatre training programs, TCT is dedicated to inspiring young hearts and minds through the power of storytelling.

