Video: Get A First Look at STEW at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

Get a first look at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park's production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Stew - now on stage through April 7th, 2024 at the Rosenthal Shelterhouse Theatre.

Three generations of Black women gather in Mama’s kitchen to cook an important meal — and things are about to boil over. As they take turns preparing a stew, closely held details of their lives rise slowly to the surface.

But time is running short to prepare the meal, and the truths they try to keep from one another threaten to reveal themselves. A heady combination of secrets, knowingness and even violence hangs thick in the air before the day reaches an unforgettable climax.

A 2021 Pulitzer Prize finalist, Zora Howard’s Stew tells a captivating, funny and intimate story about the relationship between mothers, daughters and the realities that bind them together.

The cast featrues Sydnie Brown (Lil' Mama); Maliyah Gramata-Jones (Nelly); Michele Shay (Mama); and Shayna Small (Lillian).

The creative team includes Stori Ayers, Director; Richard H. Morris, Jr., Set Designer; Raphael Regan, Costume Designer; Amber Whatley, Lighting Designer; Jeff Gardner, Sound Designer; Stephanie Klapper, CSA, Casting Director; Brandon T. Holmes, Stage Manager.

How To Get Tickets

Tickets begin at $35.00. Preview performances take place March 2, 5 and 6 at 7:30 p.m. Opening night is March 7 at 7:30 p.m. Regular performances take place on Tuesday-Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. A weekday matinee will be offered on March. 20 at 1 p.m. To purchase tickets or for more information, call the Playhouse Box Office at 513-421-3888 (toll-free in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana at 800-582-3208) or visit www.cincyplay.com. Patrons who are deaf, hard-of-hearing, deaf-blind or speech disabled: dial 711 to connect to the Box Office via Ohio Relay Services.