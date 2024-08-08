Tickets to FUNNY GIRL in Cincinnati to go on Sale This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway in Cincinnati will present FUNNY GIRL, the sensational musical comedy revival, coming to Cincinnati for a limited two-week engagement from November 19 to December 1 as part of the 24/25 Broadway in Cincinnati Season.

Tickets will be available starting Friday, August 9 at 10:00 AM online at CincinnatiArts.org, by phone at 513.621.ARTS or in person at the Aronoff Center Box Office, downtown.

Welcome to musical comedy heaven! The Broadway revival features iconic songs, including “Don't Rain On My Parade,” “I'm the Greatest Star,” and “People.” Breaking box office records week after week and receiving unanimous raves on Broadway, this bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice. As a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage, everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened—she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

FUNNY GIRL is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Thoroughly Modern Millie) and features the classic score by Tony, Grammy, and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots, Newsies).

FUNNY GIRL features choreography by Ellenore Scott (Falsettos); tap choreography by Ayodele Casel; scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical); costume design by Tony Award winner Susan Hilferty (Wicked); lighting design by Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (Hedwig and the Angry Inch); sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and Cody Spencer; hair and wig design by Campbell Young Associates; music supervision by Emmy Award winner Michael Rafter; casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA, and Jason Thinger, CSA; orchestrations by Chris Walker; dance, vocal, and incidental music arrangements by Alan Williams, and additional arrangements by David Dabbon and Carmel Dean. The associate director is Johanna McKeon; the associate choreographer is Jeffrey Gugliotti; the assistant director is Torya Beard; the assistant tap choreographer is Dre Torres.

FUNNY GIRL will play the Aronoff Center from November 19 – December 1, 2024: Tuesdays – Fridays at 7:30 PM, Saturdays at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 1:00 AM and 6:30 PM. Please note, because of the holiday week, there will not be a performance Thursday, November 28. In place, there will be a matinee performance on Friday, November 29 at 1:00 PM. Tickets start at $45 and can be found online at CincinnatiArts.org, by phone at 513.621.ARTS or in person at the Aronoff Center Box Office downtown. For groups of 10 or more, contact the group sales department at 513.369.4363. Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice. For more information, please visit BroadwayInCincinnati.com.

