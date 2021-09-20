The Carnegie Announces SUITS THAT ROCK Concert This October

There's nothing quite like a great concert ... Which is why The Carnegie is inviting the public to "Get Back" to enjoying the musical extravaganza that is SUITS THAT ROCK on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. at the Covington Plaza Outdoor Amphitheater. Tickets are $70 and are on sale now.

A local music tradition, now entering its 14th year, SUITS THAT ROCK showcases local executives leaving the boardroom in favor of the stage. The concert will feature a mix of Guest Suits and returning favorites, all of whom will take the stage with the same purpose in mind: raising funds to support The Carnegie's arts education programming. To date, SUITS THAT ROCK has raised more than $1,100,00 for arts education at 60+ schools.

"As we all know, nearly every industry suffered adverse effects because of the pandemic, the arts and education arguably being one hit hardest. As the region continues to navigate reopening and how to safely reconvene again, live music is back - and so is SUITS THAT ROCK," said John Domaschko, Suits That Rock co-founder and executive committee member. "With this one-night, outdoor concert, we can continue doing the things we do best: providing a great night of music, song and community for a greater good."

Musically, this year's SUITS THAT ROCK concert will feature a mix of classic and contemporary rock tunes sure to appeal to audiences of all ages. Already selected for this year's concert are "Mr. Blue Sky," There's Nothin' Holding Me Back," "Two Tickets to Paradise," "Stayin' Alive," "Moves Like Jagger" and, in accordance with the theme, the appropriate "Get Back" by the Beatles.

The 2021 Guest Suits, many of whom participated in the virtual "Rock On for The Carnegie Kids" virtual campaign in 2020, include: Dan Cahill, Managing Principal and CEO at HSD Metrics; Chrissy Dunn Dutton, Litigation Partner at Buechner, Haffer, Meyers & Koeing Co., LPA.; Freidoon Ghazi, Cardiologist at Tri-Health Heart Institute; Brian Kaeppner, Manager of Enterprise Application Engineering at General Electric; Louis Kelly, Commonwealth's Attorney for 54th Judicial Circuit, Shari Lauter, Director of Qualitative Operations for Campos and John Vitucci, Retired Sourcing Specialist and Senior Contract Administrator for General Electric.

"Ensuring the safety and health of those in attendance is our top priority at every event and function we host," said Kimberly Best, The Carnegie's Executive Director. "The Covington Plaza Outdoor Amphitheater on the riverfront provides us a safe, grand stage to get back to SUITS THAT ROCK."

SUITS THAT ROCK takes place at Saturday, Oct. 9 (Saturday, Oct, 16, 2021 will serve as a rain date) at the Covington Plaza Outdoor Amphitheater (1 Madison Ave., Covington, KY 41011). Show time is 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.). Tickets are $70 and are available by calling The Carnegie Box Office at (859) 957-1940 (Tues.-Fri, noon to 5 p.m.). For more information, visit The Carnegie online at www.thecarnegie.com.

2021 SUITS THAT ROCK Line Up

Cliff Adams, Career musical tradesman and a retired professor of popular music

Sheila Baker, Director of Business Development, First Title Agency, Inc.

Ramona Blaine, Regional Staffing Manager with Interim HealthCare

Tom Bosse, Principal at Bosse Law, PLLC

Paul Bromwell, Retired Chief Information Officer at Frost Brown Todd LLC

Steve Brunner, CFO of Rizzo Brothers Painting Contractors, Inc and owner of VG Valuation Group

Sarah Cameron, Commercial Litigation Partner at Dinsmore & Shohl, LLP

Kevin Canafax, Midwest Vice President Public Affairs at Fidelity Investments

John Caulfield, Chief Financial Officer for Phillips Edison and Company

Katie Chadwell, Senior Director of Operations at Knowledgeworks

Rick Dews, Senior Strategic Sourcing Specialist at Honeywell Intelligrated

Elaine Diehl, Announcer/Producer for Cincinnati Public Radio, 90.9 WGUC / 91.7 WVXU

Jan Diehl, Semi-retired Director of Bands and Music Teacher at Guardian Angels School, and current substitute teacher

John Domaschko, Retired CPA and current board member of various organizations

David Ellis, Managing Director and Private Wealth Advisor with UBS Financial Services

Mickey Foellger, Retired Family Court Circuit Judge, Commonwealth of Kentucky

Gregg Fusaro, Regional Development Partner for Capital Investment Group

Matt Godsted, Director of Enterprise Security at 84.51°

Ed Hughes, President of the Hughes Group and Partner in Star Educational Programming, LLC

Kathy Laverde, Financial Advisor, Fidant Wealth Partners

Melissa Lutz, Principal/Director of Marketing, Champlin Architecture

Dave Miller, Retired President of Buddy Roger's Music

Bob Mitchell, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Cintas

Susan Morgan, Vice President at American Mortgage Service Co.

Graeme Murray, Independent Consultant and Mission Worker

Ken Poleyeff, Retired Application Architect for Cornerstone Brands

Mills Rouse, Attorney with Rouse & Rouse, P.S.C.

Tim Schigel, Founding Partner of Refinery Ventures

Brent Seelmeyer, Director, Organizational Development at Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Greg Shumate, Member-in-charge and corporate and commercial lawyer at Frost Brown Todd, LLC

Gary Wright, Senior Managing Director of Integra Realty Resources